90 Day Fiance: Mahmoud spotted arriving in the U.S. amid questions about his relationship with Nicole

Amid speculation about their marriage status, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny were spotted reuniting at an airport in the U.S.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way heavily revolved around Nicole struggling to adapt to Mahmoud’s Muslim culture after moving to Egypt.

Specifically, Mahmoud’s request that Nicole should dress modestly, covering her body from her neck to her ankles, was something she had trouble adapting to.

Ultimately, Nicole decided she didn’t want to live in Mahmoud’s native country and suggested they move back to the U.S., something that Mahmoud surprisingly agreed to give a try.

Amid all their arguments and disagreements, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have wondered about the status of Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage.

Now, a video has surfaced that proves Mahmoud is in America with his wife, meaning they’re still together.

Mahmoud El Sherbiny arrives at L.A. airport to reunite with Nicole Sherbiny

In the video shared by X17 Online, seen below, Nicole greets Mahmoud at Los Angeles International Airport as he arrives from Egypt.

Nicole, sporting a new red hair color, can be seen sprinting across the concourse holding a poster that reads, “Welcome Home Mahmoud My Love.”

Nicole and Mahmoud shared an embrace as she approached him. Nicole was modestly clad, wearing a long-sleeved jacket, a below-the-knee-length skirt, and white flats.

For his part, Mahmoud carried a bag in one hand and his rolling suitcase in the other, wearing a black jacket, pants, and black shoes.

Mahmoud looked tired from his flight and a bit uncomfortable about the PDA that Nicole wasted no time packing on.

The couple embraced for a couple of minutes before moving to another part of the airport, where camera crews could be seen following and filming them, possibly for a future season of 90 Day Fiance.

It looks like 90 Day Fiance viewers can rest assured that Mahmoud and Nicole are doing just fine — Mahmoud’s arrival in L.A. and Nicole’s body language toward her husband are good indications that the couple is still together.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s dramatic 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All appearance

So far, during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Nicole and Mahmoud have faced plenty of drama. Mahmoud found himself in the thick of things when Gabe Pabon pressed him about forcing Nicole to dress ultra-conservatively.

Mahmoud finally had enough of Gabe’s interrogation and ripped off his mic, storming off stage and leaving Nicole in tears. Nicole was left to pick up the pieces and tried to calm Mahmoud during a video call, which will resume during Sunday’s third installment of the Tell All.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.