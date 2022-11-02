Biniyam and Ariela posed for an artsy couples’ photoshoot inside a phone booth. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre of 90 Day Fiance fame got in touch with their artsy sides for a photoshoot from inside a phone booth.

The lovebirds were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 2 of The Other Way before joining the cast of Season 9 of the flagship series.

Since their time on the show, Ariela and Biniyam have proven that despite some obstacles early in their relationship, they are the real deal.

The couple recently posed for a professional series of black-and-white photos taken from inside a phone booth, and the results were stunning.

Imagery by Oscar captured the images and, along with Ariela, shared them on Instagram.

The photographs were taken in Nelson, Nevada Ghost Town, an abandoned gold mine tucked away in the middle of the desert.

In the first slide, Biniyam went shirtless as he stood close to Ariela inside the phone booth, resting one arm on the phone and holding the receiver with his other hand.

Biniyam showcased his muscles in the shot as he gave a serious expression while gazing into the distance, wearing nothing but his cross necklace.

Ariela matched Biniyam’s serious expression, looking amazing in her floral crop top with an asymmetrical shoulder and matching skirt. The TLC star wore her long hair down and parted in the middle with loose waves cascading past her shoulders as she held onto Biniyam’s arm with one of her hands.

The second slide showed Ariela posing outside of an antique car as she peered into the desert beyond her. The last slide in the carousel post was another phone booth shot. This time, Biniyam held the receiver to his ear, looking pensive as he put one arm around Ariela’s shoulders, once again showing off his perfectly sculpted abs and toned shoulders. Ariela stood close to her husband, staring at him, expressionless.

The photoshoot was part of a series of Imagery by Oscar captured while the couple was visiting Nevada. Also, while in The Silver State, Ariela treated herself to a Brazilian blowout, sharing the results with her followers on Instagram.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre show their love for Ethiopia with a merch line

When the photogenic couple isn’t spending time in the desert for photoshoots, they can be found doing what they love. Biniyam, as a self-described “TV Personality – Artist – Fighter – Dancer – Dad,” per his Instagram bio, he prefers to stay active.

The multi-talented artist became famous in his native Ethiopia for his performing arts. As an African musician, Biniyam released a song, Dancey Dancey, and capitalized on its title.

Ethiopia is not only Biniyam’s homeland but also where he and Ariela met, and it holds a special place in both of their hearts. On each of their Direct.me sites, Ariela and Biniyam offer Ethiopia-based merchandise, including t-shirts emblazoned with the title Dancey Dancey Baby Cool.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.