90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik tells troll to ‘back up’ amid questions about her daughter

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik made it clear that she won’t tolerate being questioned about her newborn daughter.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, their daughter Ariel Raya, on September 6.

Since Ariel’s arrival, Loren hasn’t shared much about her daughter on social media other than noting that she’s in the NICU. She and Alexei are also parents to their 2-year-old son Shai and 1-year-old son Asher.

Although Loren’s followers know Ariel has been in the NICU since birth, the TLC star hasn’t offered any further details.

This didn’t sit well with one of Loren’s followers, who took to Instagram to send her a DM asking why she’s kept quiet about her daughter.

In response to an Instagram poll, one of Loren’s critics wrote, “Where is your baby girl… you never even mention her??” They continued, “I used to really appreciate you but not sure anymore as it is as if your little girl doesn’t exist.”

Loren Brovarnik claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who questions her about daughter Ariela

Loren didn’t appreciate the comment and showed her distaste in her reply, which read, “BACK THE EFF UP BRENDA!” adding, “Brenda = New Karen.”

This isn’t the first time Loren has faced backlash about not sharing Ariel on social media. In a recent Instagram post alongside her son Shai, Loren was inundated with curious comments from fans asking about her “mystery” daughter and whether something was “wrong.”

Loren has been open with fans about postpartum depression and post-baby body

Although Loren hasn’t shared much about Ariel’s condition, she has been transparent about her struggle with postpartum depression. The Florida resident admitted that the third time around has been “10 times harder” and has openly cried and vented to her followers on Instagram.

In addition to sharing her postpartum depression struggles, Loren has also been upfront with her fans about her post-baby body. Loren has remained body-positive since giving birth, and her fans have appreciated her transparency.

Despite living in the public eye and sharing her life with millions, Loren has shown her fans that she’s not okay with being questioned about her private life and will share what she wants when she feels comfortable.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.