90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik stylish in skinny jeans and designer bag for Friendsgiving

Loren Brovarnik gets stylish for Friendsgiving. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik spends most of her time with her three young kids, but she recently stepped out with her besties for a special occasion.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted images on social media after getting all dressed up for a Friendsgiving event with a group of friends.

Loren ditched her casual attire for black skinny jeans with frayed hems paired with a simple black sleeveless top while posing barefoot for a mirror selfie in her bedroom.

The mom-of-three had her hair in a neat updo with face-framing pieces in the front, and she added a delicate gold necklace, bracelet, and a few rings to accessorize the outfit.

Loren struck a stylish pose with one hand in her pocket and the other holding her phone as she snapped the stylish picture and gave a faint smile to the camera.

However, she had one final piece to add to her ensemble before her outfit was officially complete.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik stylish in a Fendi bag

The 90 Day Fiance star was almost ready for her Friendsgiving celebration but not before throwing on a Fendi bag to complete her chic outfit.

The white bucket bag had thick brown straps, silver hardware, and a brown band around the top with a drawstring feature. The “Fendi Roma” label was also displayed on the front as Loren wore the bag in a crossbody style.

She posted the image on her Instagram Story and raved about the bag, writing, “Just obsessed with my @jolie.stitchery bag (one of my dust bags I had made into a purse).”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 34-year-old is constantly promoting Jolie Stitchery, a brand that repurposes luxury designer items such as dust bags, scarves, and clothing and turns them into custom-made purses, scrunchies, headbands, etc.

Loren has shared several designer items she’s had repurposed by the brand, including a pink Gucci romper for baby Ariel that she made to match her own Gucci scrunchie. The company even has a highlight section dedicated to Loren with all the items they’ve repurposed for her over the years.

Loren Brovarnik enjoys Friendsgiving

The 90 Day Fiance star shared more photos from her Friendsgiving celebration that included a lovely Thanksgiving-themed tablescape.

The table was beautifully decorated in fall colors, including plates in shades of burnt orange, light brown, and white. There were also candle centerpieces and tiny fall leaves of various colors adorning the table.

Loren posted a group photo with her friends as they all struck a pose to capture the moment.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The TLC personality tagged the women in the post shared on her Instagram Story and wrote, “about last night.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.