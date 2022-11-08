90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik stuns in bedroom swimsuit for gorgeous mirror selfie

Loren Brovarnik strikes a pose in a bedroom swimsuit. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is feeling confident enough to don a swimsuit just two months after giving birth to her third child, Ariel.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a photo on social media while clad in a black one-piece as she struck a stylish pose in her bedroom.

The mirror selfie showed the mom-of-three in the plunging swimwear with one hand resting on her stomach and one leg slightly raised behind the other.

Loren had her hair in a messy bun as she snapped the photo barefoot while showing off her matching black nail polish.

After sharing the post, Loren asked her followers to vote on the type of swimsuit they preferred, and she gave two options in the poll.

It was between “I love a good one piece bathing suit!” and “Bikini all the way!” However, the Instagram Story expired before we could get a look at the final results.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is not only looking better but seems to be in much better spirits, and that is likely because her baby girl is finally home after spending some time in the NICU.

Loren has been showing off more photos of baby Ariel, and we love it.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets cozy with baby Ariel

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a selfie on her Instagram Story as she spent some quality time with her baby girl.

The photo showed Loren sitting on the couch with her hair in a casual updo while donning a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

She had a pink and white blanket thrown over her shoulder, and we got a peek of Ariel’s face resting on her mom’s chest with one hand grasping her blanket.

It appears Loren was trying to put Ariel down for an afternoon nap, and the tiny tot seemed ready to drift off into dreamland.

Loren Brovarnik says her daughter looks like both her boys

It’s hard to tell from the photos if Ariel looks more like mom or dad, but Loren just gave us a major clue in her post.

Both her boys, Shai and Asher, are splitting images of their dad Alexei Brovarnik and now it seems their daughter might also take after her dad.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a picture of Ariel dressed in white socks and a gray onesie with the words “Hello Sunshine” displayed on the front.

Ariela showed off her angles, giving us a straight-on view and a side view to show off her features.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Depending on the angle, Ari looks like Asher and then like Shai,” wrote Loren.

If that’s the case well it’s not hard to tell which parent baby Ariel looks like.

