90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik stuns in a black bikini while enjoying her babymoon in Cancun, Mexico

Loren Brovarnik enjoys her babymoon with her husband Alexei Brovarnik. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is expecting her third child with husband Alexei Brovarnik in the fall, but before welcoming the new baby, she’s enjoying a much-needed babymoon.

The 33-year-old recently shared photos from her trip to Cancun, Mexico where she rocked a bikini and showed off her growing baby bump.

Loren and Alexei are not planning to find out the sex of their baby but when he or she arrives they will have their hands full with three kids under the age of three. They are already parents to two sons, after welcoming their first child Shai in 2020 and their second son Asher Noah in 2021.

Several days ago Loren shared the exciting news on social media that she was pregnant again and in a few months they’ll officially become a family of five. However, Loren has put mommy duties on pause to enjoy a quick babymoon in Mexico.

Loren Brovarnik shows off baby bump in black bikini during babymoon

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a few photos from her babymoon in Cancun, Mexico and she seems to be having a great time with her husband, Alexei.

Loren is enjoying everything that Mexico has to offer before she returns home and prepares for the arrival of her third child. The reality TV personality had a huge smile on her face in one of the photos which showed her enjoying some time by the pool.

The brunette beauty showed off her growing baby bump and looked fashionable doing so in her two-piece bikini. She rocked a black bandeau bikini top and black and white bikini bottoms as she strutted around the pool at the luxury resort.

Loren shared the pictures on her Instagram page along with the caption, “Walking out of babymoon three like.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik enjoy their Mexican getaway before their third child arrives

It seems Loren and Alexei left their two boys at home to enjoy some time alone in Mexico and they are making the most of it.

In a few months, the couple will be very busy with their newborn and will experience lots of sleepless nights, so before things get too stressful the couple is rekindling their flame.

The expectant mom shared a photo from their date night while out in Cancun where they got all dressed up for the occasion.

Loren looked classy in her comfortable maxi dress which she paired with heels, while Alexei opted for a black t-shirt and jeans.

The happily married couple was beaming from ear to ear. Loren looked lovingly at her husband and Alexei cradled her baby bump as they posed for the photo.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.