90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik strikes a pose in chic romper for night out

Loren Brovarnik was stylish for a recent night out. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik gave birth to her daughter several weeks ago, and the mom of three looks fantastic.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star got all dressed up in a leggy romper for a night out, and she snapped a few mirror selfies while feeling confident.

Loren was chic in the black outfit that featured a halter neckline and brown buttons down the front. The romper showcased her legs, and the belted detail accentuated her waist.

Loren posted a trio of selfies on Instagram as she posed in her living room wearing black wedge sandals to match her ensemble.

However, as noted by her Instagram caption, the TLC personality wanted the attention to be on her green Teddy Blake handbag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Taking her for a spin 👛#momfluencer #accessories #ppd #postpartumjourney #3under3,” she noted.

The green leather bag was the perfect accessory for the outfit, and Loren also added a few bracelets and a ring. She had her hair in a messy updo with two face-framing pieces in the front and sported dark lipstick and black nail polish.

Loren Brovarnik gets rave reviews on her outfit from 90 Day Fiance stars

Loren got some rave reviews from her fellow TLC castmates after sharing the fashionable photos on Instagram.

“Sexy mama 🔥❤️,” wrote 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Shaeeda Sween.

Kalani Fagaata also added, “Hot mama wowowow!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

However, they weren’t the only ones impressed with Loren’s look.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “It’s so refreshing to see that you stayed true to yourself 💜 Beautiful outfit!”

“Well all I can say is you look so awesome you better stay away from the vodka or we will be seeing baby #4 next year!!!” said someone else.

Loren Brovarnik promotes cord blood banking

Loren is the second 90 Day Fiance star to promote Viacord and its cord blood banking system in recent weeks.

She partnered with the company after using their stem cell research kit with her sons Shai and Asher and recently with her daughter Ariel.

Loren shared details about the procedure in a recent Instagram post and noted that “Cord blood banking is a simple choice that could make a huge difference in the future health of your family.”

She listed some benefits of cord blood banking, including “the treatment of nearly 80 conditions today.”

“I’ve shared with you in the past that we’ve used it for Shai and Asher, and of course ended up doing it for Ari too!” said Loren.

The mom of three said the company has been in cord blood banking for over 25 years and “helps give families a peace of mind knowing they’ll have access to a potential medical resource if ever needed.”

Another TLC star, Elizabeth Potthast, recently used the stem cell research kit from Viacord after giving birth to her second child, Winston.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Monday, December 12 at 9:30 pm on TLC.