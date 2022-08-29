90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shows off her ‘baby mama’ dance moves in crop top and biker shorts

Loren was joined by her husband Alexei Brovarnik and their sons for a “baby mama” dance. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik had some fun showing off her “baby mama” dance moves.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, made their reality TV debut during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and soon became a fan-favorite couple.

American-born Loren met Israeli native Alexei during a Birthright trip in 2013, and sparks flew instantly between them. They were married in 2015 and welcomed their first son, Shai, in April 2020 and their second son, Asher, in August 2021.

Loren is currently pregnant with her and Alexei’s third child, whose gender they’ve chosen to keep a secret until the birth. The fun-loving family recently took to Instagram, where Loren shared a video of them dancing along to the famous The Baby Momma Dance by Starrkeisha.

A very pregnant Loren captioned her post, “Just call me ‘baby mama'” with several relevant hashtags, including #herewegoagain.

In the Reel, Loren came into view while holding her son Asher, as she swayed her hips side to side, pointing to her baby bump while dancing with her youngest child on her hip as The Baby Momma Dance began to play.

Loren Brovarnik in crop top and biker shorts shows off ‘baby mama’ dance moves

Loren donned a cranberry-colored crop top and black biker shorts for the video, exposing her bare baby bump to her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Next, Loren was joined by Alexei, who held their son Shai, as the two laughed their way through the dance in the adorable segment.

Loren’s followers were entertained by the fun post and took to the comments to gush over her sweet family.

90 Day Fiance viewers love Loren’s family posts

One of Loren’s fans pointed out that most of her social media content is wholesome compared to many of her 90 Day Fiance franchise castmates. They wrote, “You guys are adorable!!! I love the genuineness of your posts.. you’re not painting your face up like clowns or posing nearly nekked like the others from the series. Your beautiful little family makes me smile!!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“One of my favorite couples. Adorable family!” read another comment from a doting fan.

More comments flooded Loren’s post, with another reading, “This is the cutest thing🥺😂😂”

Although Loren’s IG audience found her video entertaining, she took to her Stories to point out that someone on TikTok wasn’t into it and reported the share.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“When someone reports your babymama dance on @tiktok as inappropriate,” Loren captioned the screenshot, which showed that the video violated community guidelines and was removed for “nudity and sexual activity involving minors.”

Although Loren recently admitted to having some bad days, she’s always sure to share a happy moment with her family whenever she gets the chance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.