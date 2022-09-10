90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares the ‘reality of just having a baby’ in belly band and diaper

Loren got candid about the realities of moms recovering following childbirth. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik isn’t sugar-coating postpartum care.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren gave birth to her and Alexei Brovarnik’s third child, a daughter they’ve named Ariel Raya Brovarnik.

The same day that Loren announced Ariel’s birth on Instagram, she took to the social media platform once more, this time to shed some light on the “reality of just having a baby.”

The 34-year-old TLC star posed in a vulnerable photo, showing herself wearing a Velcro belly band and sporting an adult diaper, both common practices for women after giving birth.

Loren posed from inside her hospital room as she gave a double thumbs-up to the camera. She wore her hair in a messy bun and went makeup-free for the shot, looking incredible for just having given birth less than 24 hours prior.

Loren’s hospital bracelets were visible in the shot and she lifted up her gown to show that she was rocking a belly band and diaper while giving a close-mouthed smile to the camera.

Loren Brovarnik gets candid about postpartum care, shares the ‘reality of just having a baby’

“I never understood how some women have makeup on, hair done and look so glammed up after just having a baby,” Loren captioned her share. “Here’s my glam aka the reality of just having a baby. Give it up for the belly bands and diapers 🙌🏼💗.”

Loren’s unfeigned Instagram post captured the hearts of her 1.4 million followers, with over 142,000 likes.

More than 4,000 of Loren’s followers took to the comments to let her know how much they appreciate her realness and gushed over her post-pregnancy glow.

90 Day Fiance fans, cast admire Loren’s realness

“Love this!! Thank you for using your platform to spread REALNESS. ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one of Loren’s admirers who was glad to see her put her fame to good use.

Another doting fan commented, “I love the REAL birth behavior!!! Congrats😍”

Plenty more similar comments flooded Loren’s post, with another fan telling the 90 Day Fiance star, “I love how real life you are! Congratulations on baby girl 💝💐 You and your hubby are one of our favorites from 90 Day! God bless your precious family!”

Some of Loren’s fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members stopped by to share some compliments as well. Season 9 star Ariela Weinberg told Loren, “You look beautiful.”

Kenneth Niedermeier from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way told Loren that she was “Rockin’ it!”

Loren and Alexei chose to be surprised in the delivery room and not find out their third child’s gender ahead of the birth, something they deemed “even more special than we could have imagined.”

Ariel joins big brothers Shai, 2, and Asher, 1.

