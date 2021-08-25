90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares photos of Babyboten, gives an update

Loren Brovarnik shares the first photo of Babyboten. Pic credit: Discovery+

Loren Brovarnik has shared the first photo of Babyboten and the newborn is just as beautiful as we expected.

The 90 Day Fiance star just had her second child but it’s still a very emotional time for Loren and her husband Alexei as their newborn remains in the NICU.

Loren Brovarnik shares photos of Babyboten

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the first photo of her newborn on social media recently and fans cannot get enough of the cuteness. And Loren’s followers seem to think Babyboten, which is the newborn’s nickname and means “baby peanut,” is a dead ringer for his big brother Shai.

In the post, the mom-of-two shared a photo of Babyboten and another photo of Shai — also taken soon after his birth–and looking at the images it’s hard to tell the two boys apart.

“A terrific Tuesday indeed! First picture is Babyboten and second picture is Shai,” wrote Loren.

Loren has also been posting more photos of Babyboten in her Instagram Stories.

In one photo, she shared a close-up of her second child and asked followers to vote on whether he resembles his dad and brother.

Loren also posted an update from the hospital during one of her visits to see her son and she shared, “So I’m at the hospital and I got to see Babyboten,” said a happy Loren in one video.

“Just an update look who I’m feeding.. he’s eating and he’s doing well and so is mom,” said Loren in another clip.

The TLC star shared yet another image of Babyboten as he lay sleeping in the hospital and she captioned the photo, “He’s got a little smirk already and doing great.”

Loren appears to be doing much better than she was a few days ago, immediately following Babyboten’s birth. After not being able to take home her newborn, the TLC star was overcome with emotion but now she seems to be in better spirits.

Babyboten remains in the NICU

The 90 Day Fiance star gave birth to her second child with her husband Alexei on Monday, August 16, via C-section. The couple has not yet shared the official name of their newborn but they continue to refer to him as “Babyboten,” a name that just might stick if they don’t make a decision soon.

After his birth, Loren and Alexei shared the good news on social media.

“Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!”

Since Babyboten decided to make his grand debut ahead of his scheduled date, he was not able to return home with mom and dad as has been in the NICU since Monday.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.