90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares ‘party of 5’ family photo with daughter Ariel

Loren debuted her and Alexei’s daughter Ariel on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik of 90 Day Fiance fame shared a new photo of her family of five.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their third child, a daughter named Ariel Raya, on September 6.

Since baby Ariel’s arrival, Loren and Alexei have remained mostly tightlipped about their daughter, who spent several weeks in the NICU.

Loren and Alexei have only posted about Ariel on social media once since her birth, that is, until now.

Taking to Instagram this week, Loren and Alexei each shared a post to their feeds of a professional photograph of their newly-minted family of five, including Ariel.

Loren captioned the photo, “Brovarnik’s, party of 5 … all under 1 roof! 💙#teambrovarnik #partyof5 #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #90dayfiance #balagan.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik share first photos as a family of five

In the first slide, Loren and Alexei posed with all three of their kids – Ariel along with her big brothers, Shai, 2, and Asher, 1. The adorable family posed on a bed as Loren planted a kiss on Alexei’s cheek.

Alexei was all smiles for the adorable family shot as was their eldest child, Shai. Asher looked as though he wasn’t sure about the photo op, while Ariel stared up at her daddy from his arms.

A slide right featured a solo shot of Ariel. The newborn was clad in a pink dress with a crocheted top and tulle skirt. She wore a matching headband with a flower as she dozed for the photography session.

Curious 90 Day Fiance fans question Ariel’s wellbeing and whereabouts

Recently, Loren’s fans have been curious about Ariel’s wellbeing and whereabouts. Although most were aware she had spent some time in the NICU, Loren and Alexei’s lack of public communication about their daughter garnered plenty of questions.

Loren recently shared a fun video with herself and Shai, but instead of focusing on the post, many of her followers couldn’t help but drill her about Ariel.

Loren was fed up when one of her followers sent her a DM, grilling her about Ariel’s whereabouts and asking why she never mentions her.

Along with a screenshot of the DM, Loren wrote over the image in her IG Stories, “BACK THE EFF UP BRENDA!”

Loren and Alexei certainly have their hands full these days. The couple is raising three kids under three, which is quite a parenting feat.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.