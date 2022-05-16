90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik rocks bikini– shows off her baby bump during beach day with her boys

Loren Brovarnik rocks a bikini during a beach day with her family. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik was recently living her best life during a beach day with her boys.

The reality TV personality, who recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child, showed off her baby bump while wearing a two-piece bikini.

Loren and her husband Alexei are among the success stories from the 90 Day franchise, and after their first stint on the show, they grew to become fan favorites. Over the years, the pair have continued to share their lives on social media and as viewers watched their family grow from two to four.

A few days ago, it was announced that they are expecting their third child, and Loren recently gave another look at her growing belly.

Loren Brovarnik shows off her baby bump in a two-piece bikini

Loren Brovarnik recently had her baby bump on full display during a day out with her family.

In a photo posted to social media, the 90 Day Fiance star seemingly enjoyed her time at the beach with Alexei and their two boys– who are about to be big brothers.

The kids and their dad looked adorable in their matching smiley-face shorts as they soaked up the sun in the shirtless photo.

Meanwhile, Loren had a huge smile on her face while rocking her mix and match bikini, which featured a colorful bikini bottom and a black bandeau top. She wore her hair in a messy topknot while sporting a pair of dark sunglasses.

In the photo, the soon-to-be parents of three smiled into the camera as Alexei held their eldest son Shai and Loren held baby Asher on her side while showing off her growing baby bump.

Loren Brovarnik shares some good news with her followers

The 90 Day Fiance alum had another reason for posting the adorable family photo; she had some good news to share with her Instagram followers.

After a successful first run of their TLC spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the brunette beauty confirmed that the show had been greenlit for another season.

“GET READY FOR MORE!!! Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is back for Season 2!” wrote Loren in her Instagram post. “We’re so excited and hope you’ll continue our journey with us!!”

After recently sharing the news of her third pregnancy, viewers will now get to see Loren’s pregnancy journey and watch as the couple prepares for the new baby.

Last season, viewers saw the sweet moment when Shai met his brother Asher for the first time, and there will be more of those sweet moments when the show returns for Season 2.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.