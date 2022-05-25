90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik rocks a sports bra and shows off ‘raccoon eyes’ from vacation sunburn

Loren Brovarnik shows off sunburn from her babymoon in Mexico. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik enjoyed the sun a little too much during her babymoon in Mexico and now she has raccoon eyes to show for it!

The expectant mom recently spent some time away from home with her husband Alexei and now she has a crazy tan on her face.

Loren shared some photos from her trip on social media and pointed out the effects of wearing sunglasses while soaking up the sun. The reality TV star said she wore sunscreen during her time away, but that didn’t do much to prevent her current dilemma.

Loren Brovarnik rocks a sports bra and shows off raccoon eyes from vacation sunburn

The 90 Day Fiance star is back from her babymoon she has much more than just a beautiful tan to show for it. Loren posted photos of her face and pointed to what she called “raccoon eyes” courtesy of the sun.

Loren and Alexei spent the past few days away from their two boys, Shai and Asher as they enjoyed some private time together in Cancun. The couple stayed at a lovely resort where they enjoyed all the amenities

Loren also shared photos from a romantic dinner that they had together as they gear up for a busy home life with three kids under age three once the new baby arrives.

Meanwhile, the pair is now home and for the next few days, Loren will have a painful reminder of what too much sun can do.

The expecting third-time mom posted a photo from her kitchen while clad in a green sports bra and what appears to be black leggings. However, most of the attention was focused on her raccoon eyes which she spoke about in the post.

The photo showed the area around Loren’s eyes which looked much paler than the rest of her face.

“Raccoon eye appreciation post. Have a terrific Tuesday,” wrote Loren in her caption. “Not pictured: SPF that was worn.”

Loren Brovarnik has returned home from her babymoon

The 90 Day Fiance star shared other photos on Instagram that highlighted her raccoon eyes including one of her and Alexei in an elevator.

Both were clad in casual t-shirts and it appears that they were heading back home. Loren gave an explanation for the sunburn in her post and added the hashtag, “much sun.”

However, despite the after-effects, Loren appeared to have had a great time on her babymoon. She recently shared photos from her time at the resort in Mexico where she showed off her baby bump in a two-piece bikini.

Loren also got dressed up in a fancy dress and heels for a date night with Alexei during their time in Mexico.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.