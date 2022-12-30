Loren Brovarnik snaps a photo is Daisy dukes. Pic credit: @lorenbrovanrik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik continues to prove that she’s a cool mom and her latest outfit definitely earned her some extra points.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star shared a stylish photo on social media clad in a pair of extra-short Daisy Dukes only months after giving birth to her daughter Ariel.

Loren is clearly feeling much more confident these days after admittedly battling postpartum depression following Ariel’s birth.

The mom-of-three cheers herself up by getting dressed up and going for a stroll, and the outfit she recently modeled was sure to turn heads.

The reality TV star revealed toned legs in the short Daisy Dukes as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom. She paired the denim shorts with a black long-sleeved top and added a pop of color with a pink, ashes-wash denim jacket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Loren rolled up the cuffs of her jacket and popped her collar while listening to Poppin my Collar by the rap group, Three 6 Mafia.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovanrik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik snaps a photo in Daisy Dukes

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star posted the fashionable photo on her Instagram Story showing off her outfit of the day.

She styled her hair in a messy ponytail with a few face-framing pieces in the front as she pouted her lips for the photo.

Loren always had great taste in fashion, slaying her pregnancy with a slew of stunning outfits showing off her baby bump.

Now, however, the TLC personality is feeling and looking like her old self again, and fitting into her Daisy Dukes is evidence of that.

Earlier this month, Loren posted another stunning ensemble that caught our attention, a black halter neck romper worn with black platform sandals.

She styled her hair in the popular ponytail style, and these days her hair looks healthier than ever after suffering from hair loss during her pregnancy.

Loren Brovarnik uses Nutrafol to help with her hair loss

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star confessed in an Instagram post back in November that she experienced hair thinning and shedding during her postpartum journey.

Loren noted that sometimes women chose not to talk about their experiences, but she got honest about her hair loss and said she used Nutrafol to help with that issue.

The hair thinning and shedding wasn’t new to Loren. She actually “experienced it with all 3 babies.”

“This time around I started taking @nutrafol postpartum to help with that! I’ve been taking it every day for a bit now and I’ve noticed my hair is not shedding as much!” Loren confessed.

In a photo that showed her hair hanging loose and looking relatively healthy, Loren sweetened the deal by sharing that shoppers would get “$50 off your first 3 months!” if they tried the product.

“If you’re going through this journey – you’re not alone!” added the brunette beauty.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TLC and Discovery+.