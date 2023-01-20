Loren Brovarnik has officially kicked off her romantic vacation with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, leaving their three little ones back home in Florida.

Loren has been sharing updates on social media as they jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, and she couldn’t wait to don a bikini and lounge by the pool.

Not long after arriving at the Nizuc Resort and Spa, Loren shared a post clad in her swimwear with the perfect background behind her.

Loren opted for a sporty style bikini top with a plunging neckline that featured a purple and black print, ideal for a tropical getaway.

The 34-year-old snapped a selfie giving a glimpse of her shrinking waist. She recently joined the Jenny Craig program and has already lost 12 pounds.

Loren had her hair in a messy ponytail and wore a delicate necklace and stud earrings, with a pair of aviators as she got ready to take a dip in the large pool.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik enjoys great lighting on her romantic getaway

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star snapped another photo of her post-baby body in the colorful bikini and posted it to Instagram.

This time, Loren was lying face down on a lounge chair with her legs kicked up behind her.

“Aviator sunglasses, great lighting and no filter! A weekend mood. ✨#momfluencer #nofilter #loveyourself,” she captioned the post.

Let’s just hope that this time Loren brought sunscreen since a terrible sunburn during her babymoon in 2021 left the TLC star with raccoon eyes. Loren and Alexei were also in Mexico and staying at the same resort, but the then-pregnant Loren was not prepared for the scorching sun.

Meanwhile, the three-time mom who recently gave birth to her daughter Ariel got a slew of support from her followers, who expressed the importance of taking time away from the kids.

“Glad you guys are getting away (I believe without the babes)…a couple needs to do just that,” said one commenter.

“Nice vacay without kids!!! It’s an important thing to do,” reiterated someone else.

Many people also commented on how great Loren looked with one person writing, “Definitely looking like the pre-kids Lauren. Beautiful 🔥.”

“Gorgeous AS ALWAYS! ❤️🙌🔥👏😍,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.