90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik is a ‘selfie queen’ in crop top with belly ring

Loren Brovarnik proves that she’s a “selfie queen.” Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik was feeling cute today, and she snapped several selfies to show off her cute outfit and belly ring.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star posted the images on social media as she held tight to her daughter Ariel, clad in an adorable pink outfit.

Loren wore a white, short-sleeved crop top as her silver belly ring glistened in the photo.

She paired the top with a pair of black spandex pants as she and Ariel posed for a series of snaps proving that they are true “selfie queens,” as noted in her caption.

The mom of three looked fresh-faced and happy, with her hair flowing down her shoulders but pulled back with a Christian Dior headband.

Little Ariel looked directly into the camera in her cute pink and white outfit as her mom captured the sweet moment.

In one photo, Loren looked lovingly at her newborn as she stretched out her tiny hand, seemingly reaching for the phone.

“Selfie queens ✨Is she all mama or all aba?!” wrote Loren in her caption.

90 Day Fiance viewers lavish Loren Brovarnik with compliments

The mirror selfies were so nice that Loren shared the photos on Instagram twice in the same fashionable outfit. The second time she gave a full view of the crop top and spandex pants as she posed barefoot in her Florida home.

This time the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star went solo in the snaps, but we spotted Ariel in her stroller nearby.

Loren noted in her caption that she felt cute in the stylish outfit and revealed that at 4.5 months postpartum, this is the best she’s felt in a long time.

“Felt cute. No filter. Not deleting later… I’m feeling myself in these pics!!” Loren stated in her post.

Her husband Alexei Brovarnik was feeling his wife as well and commented, “Daaaamn who this 🔥.”

Other Instagram users also complimented the TLC star, with one person writing, “Looking great. 3 babies. Wow. Keep it up.’

“You look so beautiful 🥰So proud of all your hard work with your kids and yourself! Go mama👏👏♥️,” said someone else.

One person also added, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 go Loren! You look GREAT.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik promotes Fab Fit Fun

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star has a large social media following with 1.4 million Instagram followers and counting. That makes her the perfect fit for brands hoping to get more eyes on their products.

Loren has partnered with several brands, one being Fab Fit Fun, and she showed off some of their items in a promo. The TLC personality shared a snap of her Winter box filled with goodies from the company and revealed that she’s been an “avid @fabfitfun customer for years.”

Loren shared, “the variety of options I chose this time is everything from stuff for my kitchen to a new shampoo!”

She noted that the box is valued at up to $300, but with her code, “LOREN10,” subscribers will only have to pay $49.99 for their first season of membership.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.