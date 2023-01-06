90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik is a ‘cool mom’ in velour tube top and tight black leggings

Loren Brovarnik proves she’s a cool mom. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is a “cool mom” and she’s not afraid to say it! As a matter of fact, she did say it in a recent social media post.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star was feeling confident in her velour top so she snapped a photo and posted it on her page.

The image showed Loren in the black tube top paired with black leggings and black socks.

She snapped the mirror selfie while in her bedroom seemingly sorting through clothes, given the piles of folded items on the bed behind her.

Loren had one hand in the air, showing the peace sign while holding her cell phone in the other hand, at the perfect angle to capture a full-body photo.

Her hair was styled in a casual ponytail with a gray scrunchie and she wore small diamond earrings with the casual outfit.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a cool mom in an all-black outfit

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star shared the stylish photo with her 1.4 million Instagram followers and it has already racked up thousands of likes.

“Oversized scrunchie and velour tub tops – a memoir ✌🏼 #momfluencer #postpartumjourney #coolmom #postpartumbody #2023,” she captioned the post.

The comment section was quite positive as well, with many people raving about how good Loren looks after giving birth to her daughter Ariel a few months ago.

One Instagram user wrote, “👏you’d never know you had a baby … actually 2 back to back basically…looking amazing!”

“Can we talk about how amazing you look after 3 kids!!!” added someone else.

Another commenter added, “Woo hoo! You look great Loren I’m sure it feels nice to feel back in your own skin/body after the 3 babes.”

“Looking good after 3 kids ❤️,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik promotes Nutrafol Postpartum for hair loss

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star is looking and feeling much better four months postpartum, but the road hasn’t always been a smooth one.

Aside from postpartum depression, Loren also suffered from hair loss so she teamed up with Nutrafol to do something about it by using their postpartum supplement.

In a paid ad for the company, the mom of three got honest about her hair issues and told her followers that she’s already noticed results from using the product.

“I’ve been very open about each of my postpartum journeys. I’ve said there are many things that women experience but don’t talk about – specifically hair thinning and shedding. I experienced it with all 3 babies,” confessed Loren.

Loren shared that she’s been using “@nutrafol postpartum to help with that! I’ve been taking it every day for a bit now and I’ve noticed my hair is not shedding as much!”

She also revealed that interested buyers can get $50 off their first 3 months!

“If you’re going through this journey – you’re not alone!” said Loren.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.