90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in plunging white top for sidewalk dance

Loren Brovanrik has a remedy for when she’s feeling down, and it’s to play some good music and dance–even if it’s on the streets.

In a video shared online, the mom-of-three busted showed off her dance moves on the sidewalk while taking a stroll outdoors with her newborn daughter Ariela.

Loren was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful day out in a plunging white top with a mustard-colored sports bra underneath.

She seemingly paired the top with black leggings from the clip’s small glimpse of her lower half.

Loren sported a fresh face and a big smile while donning dark sunglasses.

She had her hair in a bouncy ponytail and accessorized the outfit with a pair of small stud earrings and a delicate necklace.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik belts out a tune on the sidewalk

The admitted “momfluencer,” as noted in her hashtags, recorded the fun moment and posted it to TikTok.

She had one hand in her air while belting out the remix version of the song, Keeping Your Head Up, by Birdy as she strolled down the street.

It seems Loren was having a down moment and decided to get some fresh air while jamming out as she wrote on the post, “When your feeling down-dance that walk.”

In her caption, she also added the hashtags, ” Dance that walk 💃🏻 #momfluencer #ppd #postpartumjourney…”.

Loren is still going through her postpartum journey after giving birth to her third child, Ariel Raya Brovarnik, back in September.

The newborn spent some time in the NICU, and Loren tearfully opened up on social media several times and told followers she was not doing okay. The 34-year-old still has bad days, but Loren takes it all in stride.

Loren Brovarnik teams up with a company for massive giveaway

The 90 Day Fiance star recently teamed up with Savvy Giveaways for a contest fitting for the third-time mom.

The company was gifting one lucky mom with a complete nursery, and Loren promoted the giveaway on her Instagram.

She posed with all the prizes included in the contest, including a crib, a rocker chair, a baby car seat, a Valco baby stroller, a baby gym, and a Nugget couch, to name a few.

“HEY GUYS!! I have teamed with @savvygiveaways to give away this dream nursery/playroom valued at over $5,000! ” Loren captioned her post. “Literally, you get everything in this photo — swipe left for a full list of prizes! (Colors available for a boys or girls room).”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.