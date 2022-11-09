90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in plunging teal sweater is twinning with daughter Ariel

Loren Brovarnik and her daughter Ariel are matching in their teal outfits. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik was twinning with daughter Ariel when she recently went out to cast her vote with her littlest one in tow.

The 90 Day Fiance star got serious in her post as she urged her followers to go out and do the same.

She even added an “I voted” sticker to Ariel’s outfit as the two-month-old slept peacefully in her stroller clad in her adorable ensemble.

Ariel was dressed in a teal colored overall covered in tiny white hearts paired with a white top.

The outfit had teal buttons along the top and sides and tiny claps on the inseams, while the front featured a large pocket with a bow.

Ariel had her eyes closed in the photos posted on social media, and she had one arm at her side and the other raised to her shoulder.

The sleeping newborn peacefully sucked on her pacifier– which was also teal to match her outfit–as a pink and white blanket covered her feet.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is twinning with daughter Ariel

The 90 Day Fiance star matched with her baby girl for the day out, although we didn’t get to see Loren’s full outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo posted on Instagram, Loren was clad in a teal sleeveless sweater vest with a deep neckline.

Loren also wore a delicate gold necklace that displayed the letters L, A, S, A, A– the initials for Loren’s family of five, including herself, Asher, Shai, Ariel, and her husband, Alexei. She also accessorized the casual outfit with silver bracelets.

The mom-of-three added a pair of dark aviator sunglasses, and she was ready to place her vote as she snapped a happy photo outside.

“Just go and do it! #mygirl #arigirl #vote,” Loren captioned the post.

Loren Brovarnik gets the ‘side eye’ from her daughter

The 90 Day Fiance star had a sweet bonding moment with baby Ariel during their day out and the newborn already has a strong side eye as noted by her mom.

Loren snapped a photo of herself and Ariel and posted it on her Instagram Story as the baby rested on her shoulder with her eyes open and her little hand grasping the blanket.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The TLC personality had her hair pulled up in a casual ponytail and wore tiny silver studs in her ears. She smiled shyly as she captured the sweet moment with Ariel.

“The side eye though,” wrote Loren in the post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.