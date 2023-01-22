Loren and Alexei Brovarnik recently jetted out of Florida for a well-needed vacation in Cancun, Mexico, and they’re making the most of their time away from the kids.

The couple has been keeping their social media followers updated with lots of snaps from their trip, and Loren’s latest post was a cute couple’s selfie.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star looked glam in her vacation outfit–a black and white floral minidress.

The playful outfit featured a plunging neckline with a self-tie bust and a cutout section at the front while it flared at the hem.

The reality TV star paired the dress with black and tan platform sandals. She accessorized with a small gold necklace and a few bracelets and styled her hair with soft curls touching her shoulders.

Loren wrapped her arms around her husband Alexei as they posed for a selfie while standing in an elevator. The cool dad opted for a salmon-colored shirt with a few buttons undone at the top, paired with tight jeans and brown shoes.

Alexei had one hand in his front pocket as he towered over his wife while leaning in for the cute mirror selfie.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are enjoying a romantic getaway

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars are enjoying their romantic getaway.

The pair needed some time alone after becoming parents to three kids under age three a few months ago when Loren gave birth to their daughter, Ariel.

The couple is spending some time away from the kids as they lounge by the pool and enjoy a cocktail or two at the Nizuc Resort and Spa.

Loren could hardly wait for the getaway, and moments after they arrived in Mexico, she changed into a colorful bikini and hit the pool.

Alexei has been posting up a storm on social media as well, and he recently shared a cute selfie with Loren as they hit the beach. He was shirtless in the photo while wearing dark sunglasses, while Loren wore a pink strapless swimsuit and aviator shades.

The mom of three rested her head on Alexei’s shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

“My ride and die ❤️ …#teambrovarnik #vacay,” Alexei captioned the Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Lovesac

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star has over a million followers on Instagram, and that allows her to partner with brands and promote their products.

One such company is Lovesac, and Loren promoted the adaptable couches on her page a few months ago.

She posted a video of her family enjoying the large Lovesac couch in her living room and noted that with three kids under age three, the furniture was the perfect addition to their home.

“The fact that you can create different shapes with the Lovesac Sactionals AND THE COVERS ARE MACHINE WASHABLE 🙌🙌 it really was a no brainer for us!” said Loren in her post.

She also noted that Lovesac was the “best decision” for her family, describing the couch as “incredibly comfy.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.