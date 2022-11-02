90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in Daisy Dukes and tank top snaps a mirror selfie

Loren posed for a mirror selfie in Daisy Dukes. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik showed off her post-baby body in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tank top.

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik recently welcomed their third child, daughter Ariel Raya.

Despite being a busy mom to three under three, Loren has continued to stay active on social media since giving birth and frequently shares a lot of her personal life with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to her IG Stories, Loren snapped a full-length mirror selfie, showcasing her incredible figure.

For the snap, Loren posed from her bedroom, donning head-to-toe black with a view of the Florida skyline from her large window acting as the backdrop.

The TLC star opted for a simple black tank top paired with black Daisy Dukes with a distressed hem. She held her phone in one hand to capture the pic and placed her other hand in her pocket.

Loren Brovarnik rocks Daisy Dukes and a tank top for bedroom selfie

Loren wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail secured with an orange-colored scrunchie and kept her accessories minimal. She opted for a delicate gold necklace, a few matching bracelets, and some hoop earrings. Her black manicure perfectly complemented her head-to-toe black look.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Showing her followers where they can snag the items in her ensemble, Loren included the IG handles to her outfit’s items. Her scrunchie was from Jolie Stitchery, a brand that offers handmade and customizable products, including clothing and accessories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Loren’s earrings were courtesy of the Florida-based brand Miami Sample. And adding a bit of fun to her caption, Loren noted that her mood was “not so bad today,” adding the hashtag #momfluencer.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a social media influencer for FabFitFun and Savvy Giveaways

As a social media influencer, Loren is forever sharing her favorite brands and items with her followers on IG. Often Loren shares her favorites in her IG Stories, and occasionally in her Feed as well.

Among the brands Loren has plugged recently are Ready, Set, Food!, FabFitFun, and Savvy Giveaways. Ready, Set, Food! touts itself as an “early allergen introduction system” that guides parents when introducing allergens to their babies.

FabFitFun offers beauty and lifestyle subscription boxes to customers. Once every season, clients receive subscription boxes full of either customized products or surprise goodies.

Savvy Giveaways is another popular avenue that influencers use on social media. The influencers offer giveaways to their followers and typically ask them to follow a certain page, tag a certain number of friends, then enter to win a valuable giveaway, often priced at thousands of dollars.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.