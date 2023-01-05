90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in crop top and leggings shows off 12-pound weight loss

Loren Brovarnik shows off her impressive weight loss. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is feeling good about her body after giving birth to her third child–her first daughter Ariel– a few months ago.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star shared snaps of her postpartum body clad in a crop top and leggings as she raved about her weight loss.

The photos posted on Loren’s social media showed her standing barefoot in her bedroom while recording the video.

She was clad in a black crop top with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, paired with matching black leggings that showcased her shrinking body.

Loren had her hair in a messy updo and was barefaced as she shared the good news with her followers, noting in another post that she lost 12 pounds thanks to Jenny Craig.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m not kidding when I say @jennycraigofficial has changed my life FOR THE BETTER,” said Loren in her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is proud of her 12-pound weight loss

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star shared more clips, raving about her impressive weight loss after using the Jenny Craig system for a few weeks.

The 34-year-old shared her excitement about her progress and made it known that she was not using a filter in the posts.

“#nofilter,” she wrote, while later adding, “I’m down 12lbs in a few weeks using @jennycraigofficial.”

Loren also had a fun surprise for others who want to join her on her weight loss journey, so she posted a link to the website, but she shared more than that.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Jenny Craig

After already seeing progress only weeks after using the program, it’s no surprise that Loren is now endorsing the company.

She partnered with Jenny Craig some time ago but was seemingly waiting to see results before sharing the news with her 1.4 million followers.

However, the secret’s officially out, and the 90 Day Fiance star is now happily promoting the brand.

In one post, she confessed, “I’m so excited to FINALLY share with you that I’ve been doing the @jennycraigofficial program!”

She asked her Instagram followers to come on the journey with her and sweetened the deal with her $30 discount code, “LOREN30,” for those in Canada and the U.S.

In another post on her Instagram Story, Loren reiterated the previous sentiment and reshared the discount code, adding that it can also be stacked onto other offers.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik has had a tough postpartum journey

It’s good to see Loren so happy and in good spirits, as she admittedly had a tough postpartum journey after giving birth to Ariel.

Initially, Ariel spent some time in the NICU, and that was hard enough on the third-time mom.

Weeks after giving birth to her baby girl, Loren got honest with her followers in a tearful video and confessed to not being okay amid her postpartum depression.

She remained optimistic and got tons of support from others online, but she occasionally took to social media on her bad days to open up about her feelings.

Now it seems things are looking up for the TLC star, and we’re sure she’ll keep us updated on her weight loss journey.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.