90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in crop top and leggings is having a ‘wonderful Wednesday’

Loren Brovarnik is having a wonderful Wednesday, and we can see why.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star donned belly-baring workout gear for some fresh air and cardio and she was feeling and looking good.

Loren snapped a photo as the morning sun provided the perfect lighting for the selfie.

She wore all-black, including a strapless sports bra that showcased her belly ring, and she added black leggings paired with matching sneakers.

The mom of three was bare-faced in the photo but added a bit of glam with stylish cat-eye sunglasses. She accessorized with small silver studs and a delicate necklace.

Loren styled her hair in a messy ponytail, and she had a big smile on her face in the snap that was posted on her Instagram Story.

“Make it a wonderful Wednesday,” she captioned the post.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren has been feeling better these days after initially having a rough time postpartum. After giving birth to her daughter Ariel, the newborn had to spend some time in the NICU, and with two other kids to take care of, it was added stress for the third time mom.

She tearfully opened up on social media some time ago about not feeling okay, but a few days ago Loren shared an update and confessed to feeling better than she had in quite some time.

Loren Brovarnik recently enjoyed a well-needed getaway

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star just returned home to Florida after a short getaway with her husband, Alexei.

A few days ago, the couple left the kids behind and jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, for a romantic vacation, and based on the photos shared online, they had an amazing time together.

Loren enjoyed the sun, sand, and beach as she posted a few beach selfies clad in her stylish bikinis.

Now it’s back to real life for the couple who have since returned to Florida, although they might be making another big move soon.

Things are getting heated in the current season of their spinoff show as the couple considers a move to Alexei’s home country of Israel.

Loren’s parents did not take the news well, and the discussions surrounding the move caused major tension with her parents. For now, however, Loren’s family of five is still settled in the U.S., so we’ll just have to wait and see how that plays out.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Jenny Craig

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star signed up for Jenny Craig, and so far, she’s already seen results.

A few weeks ago, Loren excitedly shared that she had already lost 12 pounds on the system after partnering with the company.

In a recent Instagram post, she opened up about enjoying the food options available in the weight loss system.

Loren noted that the items in the Jenny Fresh meals are shipped fresh, organic, and gluten-free. Loren also showed her followers how easily the meals are prepared as she placed a container in the microwave, and in seconds it was ready to eat.

The company also posted the video of Loren enjoying the “protein-packed Chicken Chile Verde Bake.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.