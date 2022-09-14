90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik in belly-baring top embraces ‘diamonds, diapers and designers’

Loren Brovarnik keeps it real with postpartum mom life. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the sweethearts of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and they have shared their lives with fans since 2015.

Now that they are saying their family is complete with the birth of their daughter, Ariel, Loren and Alexei are settling in as a family of five.

Loren is known for keeping it real on social media, and posts about the good, bad, and ugly of pregnancy and motherhood.

Just last week, Loren gave birth to Ariel, and she is already on Instagram showing off her postpartum body, and reminding fans that she will always show them the “real deal.”

Loren posed in a black, cropped pocket tee and black brief-style underwear, still proudly displaying the body that just brought a baby into the world. She was still swollen, but proud of herself, as she should be.

She captioned the photo, “After 3 c-sections in 3 years, I’m fully embracing the diamonds, diapers and designers.”

90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have had three kids in three years

In May, Loren and Alexei joyfully announced they were having their third, and final, baby. Ariel is the only daughter in the family.

Ariel joins big brothers Shai, who who was born in April of 2020, and Asher, born in August of 2021. TLC filmed a spin-off, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, that showed their journey to becoming parents of two under two and the birth of Asher.

With the new addition, Mom and Dad definitely have their hands full.

Loren and Alexei’s relationship has been shown on TV for years and fans love them

Alexei, originally from Ukraine but residing in Israel, met Loren while she was on a Birthright Israel trip, where he was a medic. Loren was living in New York City, but moved to Florida to save money by living with her parents. In addition to marrying in the United States, Alexei and Loren got married in Israel, surrounded by Alexei’s family and friends and Loren’s parents.

The show and its spinoffs revealed the ups and downs of coming to the U.S. on a K-1 visa and the struggles of Alexei missing his family in Israel. The couple has contemplated moving to Israel or helping Alexei’s family move to the United States.

Now that they are done growing their family, fans look forward to seeing what the future holds for Loren and Alexei.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.