90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik has snarky response to question about long distance relationships

Loren Brovarnik recently issued a snarky clap-back to a social media question about long-distance relationships.

The question wasn’t directed at the 90 Day Fiance star despite her seeming to take it personally based on her retort.

TikTok has a feature where users can ask questions, and anyone can issue a response. One commenter threw out a question about long-distance relationships, and a slew of people have given their take on the topic.

One of those people was Loren, who knows all too well what it’s like to date someone from another country since that’s how she met her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

Furthermore, their romance was televised for the world to see, but despite the odds, the couple has made their relationship successful, and they have two kids to show for it and a third on the way.

Loren and Alexei have continued to share their personal lives on TV over the years and have become one of the most loved couples in the TLC franchise.

Loren Brovarnik has a snarky comeback about long-distance relationships

The 90 Day Fiance star replied to the TikTok user who threw out the question about long-distance relationships.

Loren responded with a short video and commented, “Is this a trick question?”

“I met my husband overseas, and we were long-distance for over a year. In case you’ve been living under a rock, we’re from 90 Day Fiance,” she continued.

Loren also wrote the word “Respectfully” over the video, showing her in a casual black t-shirt with her hair in a messy updo.

The reality TV personality posted the video on Instagram, but it seems she expected some backlash for her snarky video, so she restricted comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Loren and her husband are still going strong years after their debut on the popular TLC show.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are still going strong

After meeting Alexei during a trip to his home country of Israel, the couple embarked on a long-distance romance and later tied the knot after Alexei arrived in the U.S on a K1 visa.

Alexei has been living in the U.S ever since and has now been married to Loren for six years. They also have two boys together, Asher and Shai.

A few months ago, the 90 Day Fiance couple revealed that they were expecting their third and final child to complete their family. However, Loren and Alexei are waiting until the baby arrives to find out the gender.

Meanwhile, their followers seem convinced that Loren and Alexei’s third child will be a girl, but we’ll have to wait and see.

