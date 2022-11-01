90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gets sweet message about being a good mama

One of Loren’s fans complimented her on being a mama and she showed her gratitude. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik showed her gratitude to a 90 Day Fiance fan who complimented her on “winning at being a mama.”

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik recently brought home their third child, daughter Ariel Raya, who joined big brothers Shai, 2, and Asher, 1.

Ariel’s addition to the family made Loren and Alexei parents of three under three. Since giving birth, Loren has been open with her fans about her struggles with postpartum depression.

Loren’s openness with her fans is reciprocated, and she recently shared a sweet message from one of her Instagram followers who sent her a DM in response to a recent mirror selfie she shared.

Loren shared a screenshot of the DM from the fan who told her, “The fact that you have three little ones and your hair is combed (and you’re dressed!!!) means you are winning at being a mama!!! Keep up the good work!!”

Along with a gif that read, “thank you,” Loren told her fan, “This means the world to me!”

Loren Brovarnik thanks 90 Day Fiance fan who told her she’s ‘winning at being a mama’

She continued to tell her admirer that her hair had been in the same style for three days and that she was wearing her pajamas from the night before and planned to wear them again the same night to get another “nights worth.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren, Alexei, Shai, Asher, and Ariel are officially a party of five

Ariel recently came home after spending nearly two months in the NICU following her September 6 birth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Loren shared her first public photo of her family of five on Instagram recently after bringing Ariel home from the NICU. This came after fans and critics began to hound Loren about Ariel’s well-being and whereabouts.

Before sharing the family photo, neither Loren nor Alexei shared much about Ariel on social media. Now that she’s home with her mom, dad, and big brothers, the fun can begin and Loren’s followers can relax about asking where Ariel is.

Loren certainly has her hands full with three kids. The newly minted mom of three recently defended herself against trolls when sharing all of the duties that being a stay-at-home mom entails.

Loren noted that taking care of three young kids means she prepares all of their meals, drives them to and from activities, cleans up after them, changes diapers, manages the household, and joked, “But yeah, totally not a job.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.