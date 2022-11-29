90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik feels like a ‘cutie’ in crop top and oversized jacket

Loren Brovanrik shows off her stylish new jacket. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik was feeling like a cutie in her latest fit and she took to social media to show off the outfit.

The 90 Day Fiance star snapped a mirror selfie clad in her latest purchase— an oversized jacket in a beige color.

The comfy fleece jacket fell right above her knees and featured a large collar, buttons along the front, and buttons at the wrist.

Loren wore the coat unbuttoned to reveal her belly-baring outfit underneath.

She had on a black crop top and matching boyshorts as she posed barefoot in her bedroom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She completed the skimpy outfit with silver rings and a delicate necklace with her initials and those of her husband Alexei and their three kids.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik feels cute in her new jacket

The 90 Day Fiance star had her hair in a neat ponytail with two small pieces in the front and pointed one toe forward as she snapped the bedroom selfie.

Loren posted the photo on her Instagram Story with the word “cutie” written on the post and tagged Spanx as the source for her stylish Jacket.

The mom-of-three also posted another outfit–wide-leg pants and a matching pullover— only days ago that she purchased from the brand during their 20 percent off sale.

She opted for the comfy two-piece set, cosigned by Oprah, who added it to her 2022 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. And it seems Loren has added it to her favorite list as well.

She raved about the outfit on Instagram a few days ago and shared a link for her followers to snag the deal before it’s too late.

Loren Brovarnik promotes Layla Sleep

As a mom to three kids under age three, including a newborn who’s only a few weeks old, Loren is likely deprived of sleep. So, her recent partnership with Layla Sleep was likely not a hard decision to make.

Back in October, Loren switched out her old bedding with some new options from the company. She posted a photo in her bedroom while testing out the Layla Hybrid with her boys, Shai and Asher.

The mattress is made with copper gel-infused memory foam, polyfoam, and coils.

“Time for upgrades and for better nights sleep,” She captioned the Instagram post. “We’ve used @laylasleep for years and love the hybrid aspect – you can use the soft side or firm side! New mattress all around 🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

However, Loren and Alexei weren’t the only ones sleeping on new mattresses, as their boys got brand-new beds as well. a quick swipe of the post showed Shai and Asher standing in their crib on a Layla Hybrid– likely in the twin size.

The Layla Hybrid comes in six sizes available, ranging from twin to California king.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.