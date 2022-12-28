90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik bundles up in skintight leggings for stylish day out

Loren Brovarnik was stylish for the cold weather. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovanrik is used to being nice and warm in her home state of Florida, but now that the weather has changed she’s bundling up in style.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star recently shared a photo clad in black leggings and brown hiker boots as she got all dressed up for a day out.

She paired the warm leggings with a black oversized sweater and had her nails painted black to match her outfit.

The mom-of-three added a few silver accessories to make the outfit pop including a silver necklace, a pair of stud earrings, and her wedding ring.

Loren had her hair in a simple ponytail and she added a black Louis Vuitton crossbody bag to complete the ensemble.

The TLC personality was clearly loving her look as she snapped a mirror selfie in her bedroom before heading out the door.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

We rarely get to see The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star in winter attire but she was prepped and ready to get stylish despite the temperature.

Loren shared the mirror selfie on her Instagram Story and noted that it was “cool cool cool.”

She gave a hint of a smile in the picture, as she held her phone in one hand and posed with her other hand at her waist.

Loren was looking well rested in the photo as she enjoyed the holiday weekend with her husband Alexei and their three kids.

A few days prior, she posted a clip of Alexei dancing on a plastic piano with their youngest Ariel in his arms.

“Dancing our way into the holiday weekend #teambrovarnik #mygirl #makingmusic #makingmoves,” Loren captioned the Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a proud influencer

With 1.4 million Instagram followers and counting, it’s not surprising that Loren is a social media influencer.

Her latest collaboration with Viacord was quite fitting for the third-time mom who gave birth to her daughter Ariel a few months ago.

Loren promoted the company’s newborn stem cell collection kit used for an innovative process known as cord blood banking– a system she used for her kids Shai and Asher and most recently, for Ariel.

She explained in the post that, “Cord blood banking is a simple choice that could make a huge difference in the future health of your family,” and that the company has been, “a leader in family cord blood banking for over 25 years.”

She noted that the system, “can be used in the treatment of nearly 80 conditions today.”

Loren also shared her discount code, “INFCB635 to bring the cost of cord blood processing down to $635 from $1725 ✨.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.