90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik blasts scammers who racked up $5000 on her credit card

Loren Brovarnik is giving the middle finger to the scammers who stole her credit card information and racked up $5000 worth of items in her name.

The 90 Day Fiance star had a message for the thieves and made it known that they didn’t win after all! Luckily, the expectant mom was able to cancel the items that were purchased on her card before it was too late.

Loren posted a video on social media– frustrated with having to deal with the aftermath of her credit card being compromised– and urged the criminals to go and work for their own money.

The inconvenience is an added stress for the pregnant mama who is expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovanik.

Loren didn’t allow the criminals to steal her joy for too long. After sharing about her ordeal post, the 33-year-old got all dressed up for a day of fun without her boys and posted her fashionable outfit online.

However, while Loren is not letting the scammers get the best of her, she has a word or two for them!

Loren Brovarnik blasts scammers who used $5000 on her credit card

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star was furious in a recent video posted to her Instagram Story. She shared with her followers that someone had stolen her credit card information and racked up a hefty bill.

“To the people who steal other people’s credit card information and make all of these charges and think we’re not gonna find you, that’s what I have to say,” said Loren, who gave the middle finger to the camera.

She continued her post by noting that the criminals went on a shopping spree and purchased $5000 worth of items on her credit card— items they will never get since Loren managed to cancel the orders before it was too late.

“So to the person who just spent $5000 on my credit card and you’re awaiting your items, you’re never gonna get them,” added the TLC star smugly.

Loren Brovarnik has a message for the fraudsters

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to speak out after sharing the unfortunate news about her credit card information being stolen.

Loren–who’s going through her third pregnancy— had a strong message for the criminals in her Instagram post and told them to get a job if they want money.

“It just annoys the s**t out of me because people work their a**es off to make money to treat themselves, and people like you who steal from other people, it’s so frustrating,” said the reality TV personality.

“Grow up! If you want something, work for it. Don’t steal from other people; it’s rude!” continued Loren angrily.

