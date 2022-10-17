90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik bares midriff as she defends her stay-at-home mom title

Loren defended her job as a stay-at-home mom while posing in a midriff-baring crop top. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik proved that you can be stylish and wear many hats.

As a newly-minted mom of three under three, Loren stays busy in her day-to-day routine.

Loren and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are parents to their sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 1, and a newborn daughter, Ariel, 1 month.

The 34-year-old Florida resident recently posed in a midriff-baring crop top while explaining to her fans that she holds many titles in her household.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Loren posed for a full-length mirror selfie, modeling a casual white cropped T-shirt paired with black, wide-leg yoga pants.

Loren’s pants rested just below her navel, showing off her belly button piercing, and she held her phone with one hand, letting the other rest on her hip as she popped one knee for the figure-flattering photo.

Loren Brovarnik bares midriff while defending her stay-at-home mom title

Posing from inside her bedroom overlooking the Florida landscapes in the background, Loren wore her long, dark hair in a high bun with some face-framing pieces left loose and accessorized with some simple hoop earrings and a couple of bracelets.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren’s pic didn’t only show off her healthy post-baby body since welcoming Ariel last month, it also served a purpose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality TV star listed all of the jobs that being a stay-at-home entails. While caring for her kids, Loren told her fans that she takes on the roles of cooking, driving them to and from activities, doing laundry, cleaning the house, comforting her children, taking care of “boo boos,” changing diapers, getting the kids dressed, making phone calls, managing the household, and more.

For those who might think that being a stay-at-home mom is a walk in the park, Loren made it clear that it’s not.

“But yea, totally not a job 🤦🏻‍♀️,” she added to the end of her lengthy caption.

Loren has support of 90 Day Fiance fans, husband Alexei Brovarnik amid postpartum depression battle

As if caring for her kids all day wasn’t enough of a task in itself, Loren has been open with her Instagram followers about her bout with postpartum depression. She recently admitted that it’s been “10 times harder” dealing with it this time around.

Despite her struggles, Loren has found support not only from her 1.4 million followers on Instagram but also from her husband, Alexei. In a recent IG post, Alexei showed his love for his wife when he told her in the comments, “You look great babe I am so proud of you.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.