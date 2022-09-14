90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik asks for advice about getting through a rough day

Loren got vulnerable with her fans about how she copes with being down and out. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik got vulnerable with her fans about the ways she copes with tough days.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Loren recently gave birth to her and husband Alexei Brovarnik’s third child, a daughter named Ariel.

Since Ariel’s birth, Loren has stayed in contact with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram, getting real about postpartum issues and the “reality of just having a baby.”

The 34-year-old mom of three recently engaged with her fans during an Instagram Q&A in which she asked her followers what they do to get through tough times.

Loren, who has Tourette syndrome, a condition of the nervous system that often causes tics, revealed that one of the ways she releases tension is by “ticking.” Tics can often present as twitching, blinking, or making sounds.

One of Loren’s fans thanked the TLC star for sharing and showing others they aren’t alone. Loren responded, “My pleasure! It’s so hard but talking about it is actually helping me a bit too.”

Continuing the conversation, Loren resonated with one of her fans, who said they eat when they’re struggling. Along with a selfie in which she was eating a potato chip, Loren expressed her relief and wrote, “Oh good, it’s not just me!”

When one of Loren’s fans noted that they talk to someone or enjoy a drink or do something to make themselves happy, Loren joked, “Last time I did that, Ariel was conceived,” adding the hashtag #tequila.

Back in May, Loren joked that tequila was to blame for her third pregnancy. When a fan asked why she got pregnant so quickly after welcoming her second child (her third pregnancy in less than three years), Loren quipped, “When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen.”

Loren is an open book when it comes to struggling emotionally

Loren is officially a mom of three under three (Ariel joined big brothers Shai, 2, and Asher, 1), so it’s understandable that the pressure of having so many kids close together in age, coupled with just giving birth, that she would be struggling emotionally.

This isn’t the first time Loren has gotten raw and honest with her fans about emotional struggles, either. Last month, she vented to her fans about having a “s****y day” and reminded her fans, “I just want you to know, if you’re having a bad day, you just do something that puts a smile on your face, even if it’s for five minutes, five hours, ten minutes… just to know that it’s okay to have a bad day and tomorrow is a new day.”

