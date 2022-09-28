90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik admits to insecurities in shorts and crop top

Loren Brovarnik shows off her postpartum body. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik always keeps it real with her followers and she did just that with a recent post.

The 90 Day Fiance star rocked a crop top and shorts as she showed off her post-baby body. However, Loren– who gave birth to her daughter a few weeks ago–made it clear that she doesn’t feel confident in her body.

Nonetheless, she continues to share her photos in solidarity with other women going through the same thing.

This is not the first time that the mom-of-three has opened up since having her baby, as she also confessed days ago to not feeling her best.

Loren opened up in a tearful video and admitted to not being okay as she continues to battle postpartum but she’s been getting a slew of support online for being honest about the realities of giving birth.

While the third time mom seems to be feeling a bit better these days she’s still not very comfortable with her body.

Loren Brovarnik admits to insecurities in a crop top and shorts

The 90 Day Fiance star recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story and she opened up about her body after having her baby girl. The photo showed Loren clad in a black crop top and black shorts and a pair of white socks.

Loren had one hand in her pocket as she posed for the mirror selfie with her hair in a messy ponytail.

“Even though I share these pics with you, doesn’t mean I’m comfortable…I’m not. At all,” wrote Loren in the post. “It’s hard for me honestly. I’m not posting these for praise or for body bounce back comments…I’m wearing high waisted for a reason.”

“I post these to show other people to fight through their comfort zone with me! Selfishly it helps me know I’m not alone,” she added.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets support online

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared the photo on her Instagram page and she got a ton of positive comments from her followers.

“Keep up the great work, mama! You are doing so awesome 🙌👏❤️❤️❤️” wrote an Instagram user.

“Loved those shorts from target! Got those when I was post partum with my first 🥰” added someone else.

“You look amazing a few weeks out .. really!” noted one person.

Someone also urged Loren to be kinder to herself after only giving birth a few weeks ago.

“Don’t stress your self or do this to you because you just have a baby couple days ago,” wrote the commenter. “You have 3 babies back to back so be more nice with you…”

Meanwhile, another social media user added, “You inspire so many women every day!!! You look stunning ❤️❤️🧿.”

