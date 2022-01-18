90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei share their views on Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s breakup

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik speak on Tiffany and Ronald’s split. Pic credit: TLC

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are chiming in on the messy breakup between 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco.

Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage became public fodder when their breakups and makeups continued to play out on social media. However, this time it seems their on/off-again relationship is off for good.

While people have grown tired of the pair throwing out the word “divorce” only to reconcile soon after, this time, they have taken the steps to end their marriage. Ronald even claimed several weeks ago that he had signed the papers and that their divorce was finalized, but Tiffany refuted that and said there were issues with the documents.

Of the two, Ronald seems the most eager to end the marriage once and for all because he has since moved on to a new relationship with a woman named Lauren.

There has been a lot of comments about who is to blame for the demise of Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage, and TLC stars Loren and Alexei just gave their two cents during an interview for their new show Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik dish on Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s breakup

Loren and Alexei have been keeping up with Ronald and Tiffany’s relationship during their stint on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. So when asked about the pair’s breakup during a chat with Us Weekly they were more than happy to share their opinion.

“Them I have opinions on, we watch them on Pillow Talk all the time,” noted Alexei as wife Loren urged him to dish about Ronald – who they’ve nicknamed “Ronald McDonald.”

“I think Ronald McDonald really tried and she always…[had] his face in the pee-pee…” said the dad-of-two. “She was too much for him, and I think it’s her loss in the end.”

While Loren agreed with her husband, for the most part, she had something to say about a controversial scene that played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Loren Brovarnik has an issue with Ronald Smith’s diaper comment

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars both sided with Ronald in the breakup, but Loren had a bone to pick with the South African native.

In a past episode, Ronald made it known that he would not change his daughter’s poopy diapers, and that didn’t sit well with viewers.

The thoughtless comment didn’t sit well with Loren either, and the mom-of-two brought that up during their chat.

“I think you should teach him how to change a diaper,” said Loren.

Alexei also added, “That was the only thing that I side with, with her [Tiffany], diapers need to change.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Monday at 9:30/8:30c on TLC.