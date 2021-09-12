90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik reveal their newborn son’s name

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have shared their newborn son’s name. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have finally shared their newborn son’s name with their fans.

Nearly one month after his birth, Babyboten finally has a real name: Asher Noah Brovarnik.

Loren and Alexei were referring to their son as Babyboten, a Hebrew nickname that means baby peanut.

The 90 Day fiance couple both took to their Instagram accounts to share their son’s name with their fans.

Loren’s Instagram post included the caption, “And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK 🧿🙌🏼”

The 33-year-od mom of two also shared several pics — some of Asher with his parents and big brother Shai, and one of Asher sleeping peacefully while covered in a blanket.

Alexei also took to Instagram to share Asher’s name with his followers, including another family pic and one of Asher asleep in a stroller.

Alexei captioned his post, “Meet Asher Noah Brovarnik !!!”

Loren also shared some footage of baby Asher in her Instagram Stories. She showed a video of Alexei holding Asher and asked him, “Who do we have here, honey?”

“We got our newest addition, Asher Noah Brovarnik,” Alexei answered.

“We did good,” Loren told Alexei.

“We did really good,” Alexei concurred, before leaning in to give his wife a kiss.

Loren also shared side-by-side pics of their sons Shai and Asher as newborns and wrote “Twins ❤❤” above the pics.

The 90 Day Fiance star then took a poll, asking her followers whether they agree that her sons look a lot alike, with 84% of her fans voting that they agree.

Baby Asher is finally home after 22 days in the NICU

Asher spent his first 22 days of life in the NICU after arriving “much earlier than expected,” but is now home with his parents and big brother, Shai.

Last week, Loren announced that she and Alexei were finally able to bring Asher home after he spent weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Loren told her followers after Asher’s birth, “Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well.”

Loren was also open with her fans about her struggle with postpartum depression, telling her fans via an Instagram post, “Postpartum is a very real thing, postpartum depression is a very real thing. Not knowing when your baby’s gonna come home from the NICU is a very real thing.”

She continued, “And honestly, I’m not okay and I know it’s okay to not be okay because we’re going through something so I share this to show you me at my most vulnerable state. This is what I’m going through and it’s okay to not be okay.”

Congratulations to the new family of four who has finally reunited with baby Asher, making their family complete.

