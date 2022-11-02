90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik enjoy first Halloween with baby Ariel

Loren and Alex Brovarnik posed for a family Halloween picture. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorite couple Loren and Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik just proved that their family can do cuteness overload as they celebrated their first Halloween with baby Ariel.

The family of five shared pictures from Halloween where almost everyone dressed up as Minions. Alex dressed up as Gru from Despicable Me.

In the joint post, Loren stood next to Alex, who had a two-seater stroller in front of him with their first two kids, Shai and Asher, in the seats.

Alexei was holding him and Loren’s third child and first girl, Ariel, who was born in early September.

The whole family had smiles on their faces for the photo except for baby Ariel who appeared to be sleeping.

In the caption, the OG couple wrote, “Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions. 😏 #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #halloween #minions.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik captured Halloween pictures of their kids

In the same Instagram post, Loren and Alex included a closer-up photo of the family posing as Gru and Minions, although Ariel seemed to either be awake or repositioned.

The third slide in the carousel was of baby Asher playing on the ground in his Minion T-shirt with a curious expression on his face.

The next picture was a close-up of Ariel lying down, awake, and with a pacifier in her mouth. Her Halloween outfit was completed with ruffle socks.

Lastly, in the post was a picture of Loren and Alex’s oldest child Shai, holding a cup while sitting on a mat looking off.

Loren and Alex’s love story

Loren and Alex celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in late July.

It was a big year for the couple as they also celebrated a win as MTV’s Best Reality Romance.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Loren and Alex on Season 3 of the flagship show, followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After?

They were featured on What Now? before they got their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The first season focused on Loren’s second pregnancy and the couple’s NICU journey with Asher before they could bring him home and have two under two. That season, Alex also became at odds with Loren and her family after he left Loren while she was pregnant to go to a wedding in Israel.

After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season and will focus on the Brovarniks as they find out they are pregnant with Ariel.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.