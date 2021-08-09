90 Day Fiance: Libby had some very harsh words for Charlie’s wife Meg

Libby got involved in the Potthast family brawl where she fought with her sister-in-law Meg. Pic credit: TLC

While Andrei and Charlie were getting in their famous tussle on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth (Libby) got into a fight of her own with her sister-in-law, and Charlie’s wife, Meg.

Their fight started when Meg started punching Andrei in the head while the two men were fighting, so Libby pulled her back and started yelling at her and that’s when Libby says Meg scratched her.

After the physical exchange, Libby came at Meg verbally and the two got in a fiery battle with words.

While Andrei and Charlie’s fight was trying to be deescalated, Libby and Meg got into a battle of their own.

Libby screamed, “Shut the f**k up you dumb little f*****g b***h!”

Meg screamed back, “You’re talking to me?”

Libby returned, “Shut the f**k up!”

Meg replied sternly, “Your husband just attacked him.”

Libby quickly snapped, “Look at your husband, your husband, you dumb f*****g b***h!”

While Jenn was trying to keep the two separated, Libby said that they started fighting because Meg dug her nails in her face. She went on to explain in a private interview that she started yelling at Meg after she punched Andrei in the head while their husbands were fighting and that Meg clawed and pushed her.

The word “trash” was thrown around at each other by both parties after that exchange with claws and Meg went on to scream at Chuck for allowing this all to happen.

Happily Ever After viewers saw more out of Meg Potthast then ever during the latest episode

Meg has always been known as Charlie’s wife who has remained a background character on Happily Ever After? over the years. So this argument that turned physical was the first time viewers heard more than two words from her, ever.

She is more well-known for her off-screen, thriving OnlyFans business where the mom of four regularly puts out adult content that sometimes features Charlie.

She has also been accused of using her appearances on Happily Ever After? to try and promote her OnlyFans as evidenced by her bio on Instagram.

Happily Ever After? viewers will have to watch the upcoming Tell All to watch the fallout from the Potthast family brawl.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.