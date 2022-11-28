90 Day Fiance: Libby admits blame in family drama

Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet wants her family to see a therapist to repair their broken relationships. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Andrei and Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet had an explosive meeting with her sisters last week, and there was plenty of blame to go around.

Libby admitted to the cameras that they were all responsible for the family drama, including her and Andrei.

She lamented, after seeing how upset it made her sisters, that she wished she would have told them about her pregnancy before posting to social media.

Andrei had different thoughts about who was responsible, however, and was eager to blame Libby and her family.

Libby feels like the whole family needs help, but Andrei made sure she knew he was only doing family therapy because his wife wants him to do it.

Libby told the cameras “I think things keep getting worse and worse with me and my family, and Andrei can be a little harsh at times, which definitely isn’t helping.”

Andrei says he is the voice of wisdom in the family

Andrei argued with Libby after they met with her sisters, Becky and Jen, saying they didn’t want to listen to a man because they are women. The dad-of-two also touted himself as “the voice of wisdom” coming into her family.

He thinks the arguments in the family are the norm for them, but it shouldn’t allow them to be aggressive toward him.

Libby conceded that it wasn’t all about Andrei, but she wanted him to consider “taking it more easy” with her family at the therapy session because he knows they make him angry. Andrei replied, “Well yeah, f**k Charlie’s face is so punchable.”

90 Day Fiance star Andrei Castravet says therapy is a waste of time

Andrei told the cameras that he doesn’t care about therapy, and feels like it’s a waste of time. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star believes that the therapy session will become a circus, and “it’s not worth it.”

Meanwhile, Libby wishes there wasn’t turmoil in the family and wants to fix it for her baby that’s on the way.

Andrei thinks his fights with Libby’s family come from him trying to protect her when her family attacks her–although he wasn’t defending Libby– and her sisters blamed Andrei for the family in the last episode.

Libby and Andrei have been in some physical altercations with her family, more often than not over her marriage to Andrei and his contentious relationship with her family.

In the episode, Libby blamed Andrei’s recent hot temper on stress from the immigration issues and she’s afraid he could reach his boiling point if her mom and sisters push his buttons.

There’s much more drama to come with the Castravets, but let’s hope they can find a way to bring the family back together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.