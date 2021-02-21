Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Larissa 'maintains' sexy body with help from Anfisa Nava


90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava - Larissa Dos Santos Lima
90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima takes Anfisa Nava’s training program. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/@larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima continues to improve her physical looks. Aside from multiple cosmetic procedures on her face, Colt Johnson’s ex-wife also regularly works on her body.

Ever since her debut on the show, Larissa has been very conscious about her figure. The Brazilian mother always wanted to get a sexy body, even if it meant going under the knife.

And she did just that.

The TLC star had several procedures done to her body to achieve the figure she wants. These include tummy tack, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

To maintain her newly improved physique, Larissa is now taking a more traditional and tedious approach with the help of a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member.

90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima shows off curves

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is not one to shy away from flaunting her body on social media. The 90 Day Fiance star proved once again that she’s now oozing with confidence after getting some work done on herself.

And to keep her dream body in good shape, the on and off girlfriend of Eric Nichols is taking a more physical technique by enrolling in a workout class.

In an Instagram post, the TLC star revealed she signed up for a training program online with none other than Anfisa Nava.

Larissa enrolls in Anfisa Nava’s workout program

In 2019, Anfisa Nava ventured out of the 90 Day Fiance realm and started a completely different career. The award-winning bodybuilder created her very own workout and diet program after officially becoming a certified personal trainer.

The reality star’s fitness company, Empower by Anfisa, offers personalized meal plans and workout programs. All of her classes are done remotely through video tutorials. Anfisa charges a $60 monthly fee or a discounted $150 for a 3-monthly subscription.

After making some impressive changes to her body, the 90 Day Fiance alum became famous in the fitness world. Anfisa now has a sculpted figure, which landed her many awards in bodybuilding and other beauty contests.

90 Day Fiance: Larissa and Eric Nichols work on their bodies

Meanwhile, it seems Larissa Dos Santos Lima is not the only one who is motivated to get fit. The 90 Day Fiance star’s boyfriend, Eric Nichols, is also working hard on achieving a toned body.

In an Instagram post, Eric shared before and after photos of himself showing what he claimed to be the results of working out. The reality star flaunted his six-pack abs, seemingly pleased with it.

Eric said he became buff after doing some exercises for 10 days straight.

However, not everyone’s convinced it’s real. Many pointed out that it’s impossible to get toned abs in just a few days. Others even accused him of photoshopping his photo to make it look like he’s more muscular now.

Eric Nichols has yet to respond to such claims.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is currently on hiatus on TLC.

