90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima talks upcoming plastic surgery, plans to get bigger boobs

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa announces plans for more plastic surgery. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Bigger is always better for former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima. From her nose to her newly defined abs, the mother of two has spent a lot of money dramatically altering her looks and it’s clear she’s not concerned with anyone’s opinion but her own.

The TV personality has never been shy about her love of plastic surgery and has announced she has plans to get even bigger boobs.

Larissa Lima talks upcoming plastic surgery

Fans will remember on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when Larissa asked her then-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, to open up his wallet and infamously loan her the money for her new boobs.

Times have definitely changed for Larissa as she can now foot the bill herself and recently announced plans on social media for even bigger implants.

As her surgery approaches this week, she addressed fans’ concerns regarding her procedures and reminded people to respect the beauty standards of others.

“Guys I’m not asking advice, I don’t listen, the standard of beauty I like is them fakeeeee,” the TV personality wrote. “How much fake the better.”

Larissa Lima reveals she’s lost relationships due to her love of plastic surgery. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Proving her commitment to picture perfection, she continued, “I lost relationships and possibility of green card over my plastic surgery. So I just listen to God, myself, and the surgeon.”

Fans who follow Larissa can count on helpful tidbits about the extensive process as she added, “Implants get smaller after 6 months, I’m going to make sure to add extra ccs because of it.”

In another slide, the Brazilian shared which sizes she was deciding between, reminding fans, “No, the goal is not look natural.”

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

It’s clear that her followers appreciate the transparency as one fan commented, “Not a question, but thank you for your raw honesty and openness with us followers.”

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

“Surgeries has a lot of risks, it’s not joke,” she replied. “But I try to be opened up as much as I can with you guys.”

Larissa recently defended another 90 Day Fiance alum for flashing her boobs

Larissa is no stranger to Tell-All drama and on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, it’s Angela Deem that’s bringing it. The teaser to the upcoming season finale showed the 55-year-old wife of Michael IIesanmi flashing her breasts to the cameras during an angry rant.

While fans of the show are calling for the cancellation of Angela, Larissa defended her old cast member saying, “You guys asked, you guys got the drama now everybody [is] complaining? Let the woman show what she wants.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c.