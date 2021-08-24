90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima talks ‘emotional day’ after seeing her new breasts for the first time post-surgery

Larissa Lima is emotional after her post-surgery checkup. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima had her first doctor’s visit since her latest cosmetic surgery and the moment was emotional for her. Larissa has never been shy about her desire to make drastic changes to her body and she’s undergone several cosmetic procedures already.

However, there’s a lot more to come as Larissa’s body is still not at the place she wants it to be — despite her recent procedures which included larger breasts, liposuction on her chin, jawline, back, and on her belly button.

In past episodes of the TLC show, Larissa made it clear that she wants to look like a doll, and after her latest round of surgery she is one step closer to that dream.

The Brazilian beauty just had her first checkup since going under the knife and she was very happy with the results, so happy in fact that Larissa got emotional.

Larissa Lima gets emotional post-surgery

The Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star opened up to her followers on social media about her post-surgery checkup. And while she’s saving the big reveal for OnlyFans, the reality TV personality is at least sharing some updates with her fans.

“What an emotional day it has been,” wrote Larissa on Instagram. “It began with me seeing Dr.Smith and getting a look at my breasts for the first time since surgery. I was so nervous, and when I saw the results I was so excited and happy.”

In case you’re wondering, Larissa, swapped out her already large implants for an even larger size. And she recently boasted that with this new change, she has the largest breasts of her former 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Larissa continued to share how pleased she was with the results so far and noted, “With the swelling down, I can see the magnificent result of Dr. Smith’s work.”

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima has plans for more surgery

Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have aired their concerns that Larissa might have extreme body dysmorphia as she continues to undergo cosmetic surgeries.

Her changing appearance has drawn lots of criticism from viewers but the 35-year-old s not letting the naysayers change her mind.

As a matter of fact, Larissa has every intention of continuing to alter her body until she achieves the desires results and she recently shared a photo of her next procedure.

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Initially, Larissa’s then-boyfriend Eric Nichols was the one funding her cosmetic procedures, but they have since broken up.

These days, Larissa’s surgeries are paid for by money she earns on OnlyFans. The TLC alum recently revealed that she makes thousands of dollars monthly from sharing premium content on the popular adult platform.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.