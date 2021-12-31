90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima is removing three of her ribs in latest plastic surgery procedure

Larissa Lima is removing three of her ribs. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima is at it again and this time she’s heading into surgery to remove three of her ribs.

The process of rib removal is usually done for aesthetic purposes and results in a significantly slimmer waist. Larissa shared with her fans months ago her intentions to undergo the waist narrowing procedure and now that time has come.

This is one of several cosmetic procedures that the TLC star has undergone since we first met her on the show. These days, Larissa looks nothing like her former self, having done an extensive amount of work on her face and body.

Her constant need to nip, tuck and tweak has people wondering if she’s suffering from body dysmorphic disorder. Despite the criticism, Larissa is not letting that stop her from altering her body.

Larissa Lima is removing three of her ribs in latest procedure

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star gets a lot of backlash for her constant need for plastic surgery and she’s not done yet. A few months ago Larissa moved back to Las Vegas after living in Colorado for a short while.

She listed a few reasons why she decided to return to Sin City and one reason was so she could be closer to her plastic surgeon so she could get more work done. And now she’s doing just that by undergoing rib removal surgery.

The former TLC star shared the news with her Instagram followers on Thursday, December 30 by sharing photos and tagging the plastic surgery facility. In one image Larissa posted a photo of an office and tagged the location as Smith Plastic Surgery — the same place she’s had previous surgeries done.

In another post, Larissa took a full-length selfie while standing in front of a mirror, wearing a robe, and wrote “Removing 3 ribs.”

Larissa Lima has a long list of plastic surgery procedure

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had her latest surgery in August which was for an areola reduction and 1500 cc saline implants.

A few days before that Larissa went under the knife to enlarge her breast to 1300 cc but returned days later to stretch the skin to accommodate the much larger size of 1500 cc.

And don’t think for a minute that the Brazilian native is done with the breast enlargements just yet; she already has plans to go even bigger.

So far, the TLC alum has had a nose job, liposuction, and work done on her belly button, chin, back, and jawline. In November she also showed off her surgically manufactured abs.

Are you excited to see Larissa’s slimmer waist after she removes her ribs or has she gone too far?

