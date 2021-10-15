90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima is fed up with the dating scene in Las Vegas, calls it ‘gross’

Larissa expressed her dismay at the dating scene in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

It looks like 35-year-old Larissa Lima has hit the dating scene in Las Vegas once again and is not impressed by the men out there. The former 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram to vent her frustrations about the dating culture in Vegas.

Larissa and her ex-husband Colt Johnson’s divorce was finalized in April 2019 after calling it quits in January of that year. Since then, Larissa has only publically dated her ex-boyfriend Eric who also made it onto Happily Ever After? with her.

Eric and Larissa broke up for good in mid-2021 but have actually remained friends and claim to share custody of their two cats.

In a scattered Instagram story, Larissa asserted that the men in Las Vegas are “gross” and that men her age have their priorities mixed up.

Larissa Lima shared her thoughts on the ‘gross’ dating pool in Las Vegas

Larissa has returned to Las Vegas to begin her life as a single woman once more. What she is finding out, however, is that the men she is finding do not match her standards.

Larissa aired her grievances with the men of Las Vegas in an Instagram Story rant. She explained how hard it is to find a man that wants to take you out and that most of what she finds in the Vegas dating world is men who have fetishes.

Larissa remarked, “I’ve [been] trying the date scene in Las Vegas and Gross me out. Men aren’t willing to go to Chipotle EVEN you clearly tell them you will PAY yours.”

She continued her point, “Please don’t come to tell that is because my photos I’m a SAINT in Las Vegas, men here [have] fetishes for all kinds of thing that I won’t address because I respect everyone choices in life and isn’t my business what people do or did or will do.”

She followed that up by saying, “It’s just sad how this generation of men turned out. Other things is seems like the guys here [have] a young fetish and once you turn 30 you are too old for them but you are the same age.”

Larissa Lima has taken her plastic surgeries to the next level

Larissa moved back to Vegas in part to be closer to her plastic surgeon. Since moving back, she has undergone several surgeries.

Larissa sized up her already fake breasts to 1500 ccs and has plans to go even bigger. In her Instagram bio she states her breast size and the intention to go up.

Larissa recently had belly button reconstruction surgery to correct its disappearance from when she got Vaser liposuction to carve out abs in her stomach.

