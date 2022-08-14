90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima gifted plastic surgery procedure as birthday present

Larissa Lima reveals she’s had surgery to correct the damage from a botched procedure. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima first joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 6 where her bold personality became one of her most distinctive traits.

At the time, she was in a relationship with Colt Johnson and was ready to give up her life in Brazil for her version of the American dream.

Colt and Larissa experienced multiple obstacles in their relationship. She did not get along with his mother, Debbie, they disagreed about their living arrangements, and Colt was not a fan of Larissa’s diva attitude.

Larissa was always transparent about her desire to undergo plastic surgery and to enhance various parts of her body. When Colt refused to help her pay for these procedures, it was clear their relationship was coming to an end.

Since their split, Larissa has had quite a bit of work done including breast implants, Botox, and lip injections. She has never denied these procedures and has shared her desire to get more work done.

While Larissa has been open about her journey to get the body she desires, she has also shared the less-than-glamorous side of cosmetic surgery and how it has affected her life.

Larissa Lima is gifted a procedure to correct a previous surgery

Recently, Larissa revealed the complications she experienced from an abdominoplasty that unfortunately ended poorly.

According to Larissa, during the procedure her belly button was taken out without her permission or knowledge and was not corrected. She says for roughly a year she has lived with this issue and could not find a solution.

Things got better for Larissa recently when a surgeon she is familiar with chose to gift her a surgery to help correct her deformity. Larissa shared the news on Instagram to her followers.

Larissa shares she was gifted a corrective procedure. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

She wrote, “I received a birthday present so great, I could have never imagined! As many of you know, I told you of a bad plastic surgery procedure I had. What you don’t know, is I put my body and trust in the hand of someone other than Dr. Smith.”

She continued, saying, “I went ahead with a procedure that Dr. Smith did not perform, nor did he advise me to get it. He reached out to me to help when I was at my lowest, for which I’m so grateful. I am only confident in the skilled hands of Dr. Smith.”

Larissa talks about the latest surgery she had to correct a botched procedure. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa went on to thank the doctor and his staff for their services. She concluded her post saying, “You’ve given me my confidence back. I am so grateful for your kindness in contacting me to help.”

Larissa Lima wants to return to 90 Day Fiance

After being part of 90 Day Fiance, and Happily Ever After?, Larissa has revealed that she hopes to one day return to the franchise and she has a very specific reason why.

She says she wants to give Debbie a true apology and wants to do it with the 90 Day cameras rolling. Larissa admits that things with her former mother-in-law did not end well, and she would like to make amends.

Additionally, Larissa is feeling some regret for her treatment of Colt’s current wife, Vanessa. Back when she was on the show, Vanessa and Colt were friends and Larissa blamed many of their marital problems on Vanessa. Now, she feels her anger was misplaced.

She would like the chance to appear on the show again to share her feelings and show her appreciation for the franchise. Larissa appears to have turned over a new leaf and wants the 90 Day fandom to see how much she’s grown over the years.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.