90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima explains her latest cosmetic procedure days after surgery

Larissa Lima undergoes another cosmetic procedure days after surgery. Pic credit:@LarissaSantosLima/YouTube

Believe it or not, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima just underwent another cosmetic procedure despite going under the knife days ago. Larissa often shares her daily life on social media and fans were concerned and a little confused with her latest update.

In one post, Larissa talked about an issue with her Uber ride and revealed she was on her way to her doctor for another surgery. At first, one would assume the post to be an old one from last week, but as it turns out, the post was recent. The TLC star was in fact about to undergo another cosmetic procedure.

Larissa Lima undergoes another cosmetic procedure

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum was eventually able to sort out the Uber fiasco, but prior to that, she shared her concerns on Instagram.

“I don’t know what to do. I have surgery and the Uber refuse to take me there. He’s driving around and don’t take me to Dr. Smith,” shared Larissa– who, moments later, confirmed that she had arrived at her doctor’s office.

The 35-year-old then shared another update with her Instagram followers.

“I’m out guys, very happy!” shared Larissa a few hours later, along with a photo of herself at the doctor’s office.

She explained, “1500 cc saline implants and areola reduction. Thank you for the most amazing, handsome, human Dr. Smith and his whole crew that always listen to my desires.”

Larissa Lima explains latest cosmetic procedure

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had her Instagram followers in a state of confusion after she had another cosmetic procedure while still healing from her prior surgery.

One Instagram user sent a message to her DM and wrote, “I’m so happy you are okay. I’m confused though…I thought you already got breast surgery like last week?”

“The breast needed to be stretched, so could add more,” responded Larissa. “Dr. Smith was very patient.”

She also explained further, “My desired size was 1500 cc, and I [had] 1300. [His staff] was very patient and he made everything possible to [achieve] that safely. Very happy…”

This latest procedure comes mere days after Larissa went under the knife to enlarge her breasts. She also had work done on her belly button and had liposuction done on her chin, back, and jawline.

The reality TV personality also has plans to undergo a waist narrowing procedure that involves rib removal. So don’t think for a minute that Larissa is done, she’s expressed many times how much she loves surgery so there might be a lot more to come.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.