90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima defends Angela Deem from backlash for flashing everyone

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were shocked after seeing Angela Deem’s behavior at the upcoming Tell All, but Larissa Lima is coming to her defense. Fans of the show are outraged because Angela flashed her breasts on camera during an angry rant.

This behavior reignited the demand from viewers for TLC to fire the controversial reality TV personality, but Larissa has something to say about that, and she’s team Angela.

Larissa Lima is team Angela Deem

Larissa Lima certainly knows a thing or two about being fired from TLC since she was let go after her own scandalous moment.

However, the former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is not on board with the cancel culture, and she recently opened up about viewers who want Angela fired from the show.

“Another cast member show[s] her t*ts on national television, and you guys want to cancel her? seriously?” wrote Larissa. “I’m wishing more t*ts and the things go down way more, I’m here for that!”

Larissa clarified that TLC fans are getting exactly what they’ve always wanted, and that’s drama. Angela has certainly been giving that since the moment we met her. Some viewers think that Angela’s recent antics have crossed the line, but Larissa disagrees.

“You guys asked, you guys got the drama now everybody [is] complaining? Let the woman show what she wants,” Larissa continued. “Since I got a ‘break’ people have been doing po@n and all kind of stuff, why should [she]be canceled for it?”

Larissa Lima calls out the hypocrisy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum continued to dish about the Angela Deem situation in her post, which was shared on Instagram.

Larissa called out the hypocrisy regarding people’s treatment of Angela.

“Why people that do straight p@rn@graphy still a employee, and she will be canceled? The hypocrisy of some people” wrote Larissa.

For the record, people have been calling for Angela Deem’s cancellation for many years now, and it’s often related to her treatment of her husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The TLC star has been accused of abusing Michael, and there are even petitions online requesting that the network fire Angela from the show, but that has not happened so far.

However, her recent behavior at the Tell All has viewers angered once again.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.