90 Day Fiance: Kris Foster accuses Jeymi Noguera of cheating multiple times after they got married

On Sunday’s second installment of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Kris Foster claims that her wife, Jeymi Noguera, cheated on her three times.

Red flags have dominated Kris and Jeymi’s storyline so far this season on The Other Way.

The Season 4 finale episode ended with Kris and Jeymi seemingly ending their relationship and Kris getting physical and shoving Jeymi during an altercation, a move that 90 Day Fiance viewers have strongly condemned.

In a preview of Part 2 of Sunday’s Tell All, Jeymi admits to cheating on Kris once, but Kris claims there were two more occasions that she isn’t copping to.

In the segment, Kris tells host Shaun Robinson that Jeymi befriended a woman on Instagram after she had moved from the U.S. to Colombia to live with her.

“This chick’s liking all her photos and responding to her photos and [Jeymi’s] like, ‘I didn’t know she was on there.’ Bulls**t, you know when somebody’s responding and liking your pictures on Instagram,” says Kris.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All: Jeymi Noguera admits to cheating on Kris Foster

After Jeymi admits to cheating, resident commentator Tim Malcolm asks her to explain why she was unfaithful.

“Because [Kris] disappeared all the time,” Jeymi says. “And this is normal.”

At this point, Shaun tries to get the truth out of Kris and Jeymi since they are giving differing timelines of events. Jeymi keeps stating that Kris disappeared for 20 days, but Kris claims it was only five.

“For one month, one month, she disappeared,” Jeymi contends.

That’s when Debbie Aguero inserts herself into the conversation.

Debbie Aguero calls Jeymi a ‘predator’

“I see in this relationship between Kris and Jeymi, there is a giver, and there is a taker,” Debbie says.

“Kris is the giver, Jeymi is the taker, and I know it’s very easy to manipulate someone that’s suffered because they’re looking for acceptance and love,” Debbie continues. “And it’s very easy for a predator to take advantage of Kris.”

Debbie’s statement shocks Shaun and the rest of the cast, with some of them expressing they don’t agree that Jeymi is a “predator.”

During Part 1 of the Tell All, the ladies admitted they hadn’t spoken since filming ceased for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. With the way things are looking at this point, it doesn’t appear that they’ve reconciled.

Viewers will have to tune in again this weekend to find out if their marriage is salvageable or beyond repair.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.