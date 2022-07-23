90 Day Fiance: Kolini Faagata welcomes the sunshine in unbuttoned shirt and tiny shorts

Kolini was a vision in yellow in her latest Savage X Fenty ensemble. Pic credit: @kolinilynne/Instagram

Kolini Faagata of 90 Day Fiance fame was glowing as she showed off her sunny side and a little bit of skin in a silky, two-piece ensemble.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Kolini as the sister of Kalani Faagata, who first appeared during Season 6 of the flagship series in 2018, alongside her fiance-turned-husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Kolini also joined forces with her sister Kalani on Pillow Talk, a 90 Day Fiance spinoff that sees former cast members commenting on current episodes from the comfort of their own homes.

Kolini has gained recognition from her appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, with nearly 300,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The 30-year-old describes herself as “that fun aunt that travels,” per her Instagram bio, where she shares plenty of sexy pics as one of the latest faces of Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

The California-based photographer and designer‘s latest share had her fans swooning as she posed for a sunny outdoor photoshoot.

Kolini Faagata says ‘hello sunshine’ in alluring PJ set

Kolini took to Instagram to share the photo, which she captioned, “hello sunshine ☀️ @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

For the snap, Kolini gave her best serious face to the camera as she looked straight into the lens, showing off her gorgeous lemon-hued number. She wore her long, glistening hair down and parted on the side, keeping her makeup natural and opting for no accessories, letting her sultry PJ set take center stage.

Kolini donned a silky, long-sleeved, button-down top which she kept unbuttoned except for one closure near her décolleté. Her oversized top perfectly complemented the matching shorts, as well as her bra, which played peek-a-boo under her blouse.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador showed just enough skin to entice her followers as well as keep the snap SFW, giving her fans a glimpse of her toned abs and legs.

Taking to the comments, Kolini’s admirers showered her with compliments.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans swoon over Kolini’s sunny share

One of the first to leave a comment was Kolini’s sister, Kalani, who left a sun, fire, and red-heart emoji for her younger sibling. Kolini reciprocated the comment with a slew of red-heart emojis.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Tiffany Franco, wrote, “Omg girl Looking like a dream.”

Another user let Kolini know she was the “Queen Bee,” while another drooled over Kolini’s “hotness overload.”

Kolini and her sister Kalani have capitalized on their work as Savage X Fenty ambassadors. To bring in even more cash, Kolini has joined the adult platform OnlyFans, where she touts her content, noting that she does have limitations, however.

“✨Exclusive content you won’t see anywhere else,” her OnlyFans bio reads, “✨The only place I respond to DMs. No full nudes 💛.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.