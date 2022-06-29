90 Day Fiance: Kobe shares positive message, tells people to stop being rude and arrogant

Kobe Blaise shares a positive message and asks for people not to be so rude and arrogant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise started his week with yet another Motivational Monday video.

Kobe emphasized the need for people to practice humility and remain humble.

Kobe Blaise recently shared a video post to his Instagram account to spread positivity and motivation.

Kobe likes to make Motivational Monday videos to uplift his supporters and touch on topics he feels are beneficial for all to hear.

This past Monday, Kobe touched on staying humble and the need for everyone not to be so rude to one another, and the importance of empowering your inner circle.

Kobe captioned his video by saying, “Stop being rude, arrogant, disrespectful and too full of yourself when dealing with others because of your financial status, life evolves around others whether you like it or not.”

“No one can ever survive in life alone, we all need one another regardless of our affiliations and status.Think on how you can empower your entourage because it’s a brave thing to do.”

Kobe’s supporters hope that Emily will learn from Kobe and become more humble

Kobe made many valid arguments about the importance of staying humble and empowering one another, and his fans wanted to ensure that Kobe shared his message with Emily as well.

One fan felt as though Kobe was describing Emily and commented on his video, hoping that Emily heard his message and put what he was saying into action.

The fan said, “You’re describing you know who perfectly!! Hope she hears & reads this. You have got to be theee most honest & kind person on 90 days (red heart emoji, praise hands emoji).”

Another fan commented on Kobe’s video also hoping that Emily hears his message and takes into consideration the changes that she may need to make in order for their relationship to flourish.

The fan said, “Kobe keep on sharing inspiration with others. Maybe Emily will learn from you too. I appreciate you. (Red heart emoji, prayer hands emoji).”

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Emily finally revealed to Kobe that she had purchased a ring of her own after being presented with a ring that Kobe had brought.

Emily mentioned that she felt highly guilty for hiding the ring from Kobe.

Hopefully, Emily will learn to have faith in Kobe and work together with him so their family can continue to be positive and thrive.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.