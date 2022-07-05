90 Day Fiance: Kobe motivates his followers with inspiring message

Kobe shared an inspirational message with his fans for the Fourth of July. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise shared an inspiring message with 90 Day Fiance fans in honor of the Fourth of July.

Kobe was introduced this season on 90 Day Fiance alongside Emily Bieberly. Kobe, a native of Cameroon, met American-born Emily while he was working in China, and she was visiting there.

Their relationship turned serious quickly, and the couple found themselves expecting a son together, Koban. Now that they’re living in the U.S. together, Kobe has been interacting more with his fans on social media.

90 Day Fiance newbie Kobe Blaise shares inspiring message for Fourth of July

In honor of Independence Day, Kobe took to Instagram, where he shared a message with his 17.8k followers about living in the moment.

Kobe recorded a Reel which he captioned with a message to match his recording: “Life is too short to live someone else’s life and remember every new day is only getting us closer to our graves.”

Kobe’s caption continued, “As long you live always aspire to live up to your full potential, try to bring out your best version and stop trying to be like others. When you say you want to be like others In my opinion you are setting boundaries or limiting yourself.”

“Invest in yourself and let others succeed only serve as a source of motivate to you. There’s always a space at the top of the mountain but the space is reserved only for those who can make it to the top. Happy 4th of July.✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🎊,” he concluded his caption.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In his video message to his fans, Kobe greeted them with an enthusiastic welcome: “What’s up people? This is your boy Kobe from 90 Day Fiance. Y’all know what’s up, I mean it.”

Kobe then wished his fans a Happy Fourth of July before encouraging them to live their best lives without copying others. He also encouraged his fans to appreciate living in the moment because life is precious, and we never know what could happen at any given time.

“Life is too short for you to be living somebody else’s life,” Kobe told his fans. He explained that although someone might want to emulate another person’s life, they should stick to their own goals and put in the work themselves.

“Invest wisely in yourself and you are going to make it because success is meant for everybody,” Kobe told his fans before wishing them peace.

Kobe regularly spreads positivity to his fans on social media

Kobe’s inspiring message isn’t his first — the 90 Day Fiance newbie has spread positivity on Instagram before. In May 2022, Kobe told his fans, “Focus on yourself, don’t let someone’s success make you [feel] like failure cuz we’re all running in this life at our individual pace,” in an Instagram Story slide.

Last month, Kobe talked about spreading positivity during another Motivational Monday. He shared a video which he captioned, “Stop being rude, arrogant, disrespectful and too full of yourself when dealing with others because of your financial status, life evolves around others whether you like it or [not].”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.