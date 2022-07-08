90 Day Fiance: Kobe enjoys pool day with son Koban, takes notes from Biniyam Shibre

Kobe and his son Koban took some pointers from Biniyam Shibre during a fun pool day together. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Kobe Blaise and his son Koban enjoyed a fun pool day while showing off a new skill learned from fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Biniyam Shibre.

Kobe and Emily Bieberly were one of six new couples to join the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Kobe, a native of Cameroon, was an underwear model when he met American-born Emily in China, where she was vacationing.

The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Koban, who recently showed off a new skill he learned from watching Biniyam’s son, Avi, whom he shares with Ariela Weinberg.

Kobe Blaise and son Koban show off new pool skills inspired by Biniyam Shibre

Kobe took to his Instagram to share a video reel which he captioned, “@biniyam_shibre you inspired me so much and I’m just so happy koban can finally be a match for avi 😂😂😂😂.”

In the video, set to the song That’s My Boy by Kurt Thomas, Kobe and Koban submerged themselves in the water for several seconds as they got into position before showing off their new skills.

When the father-son duo emerged from the water, Kobe balanced Koban with one foot on each of Kobe’s hands. Kobe fully extended both arms, raising Koban into the air as he locked both knees, showing off his incredible balance. After their stunt, Kobe playfully tossed Koban in the air a few more times before returning to the pool.

90 Day Fiance cast showers Kobe and Koban with love in the comments

In the comments section, Kobe received lots of praise from his followers for being a great dad and perfecting such a tough skill.

One of the first to comment was Kobe’s fiancee, Emily, who wrote, “The best daddy 💜💜”

One of Kobe and Emily’s Season 9 castmates, Miona Bell, stopped by to comment, “Omg 🥹 you are an amazing dad!!!” to which Kobe replied, “@mionabell just trying to have so much fun with him cuz this is the age.”

Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, teasingly told his co-star, “Boy that American mid west Rubbin off on you huh? 🤠 yeehawwww.”

More 90 Day Fiance co-stars stopped by, including Bilal Hazziez, who penned, “Dope 🔥Father & son!!! 👏.” Ariela Weinberg, Biniyam’s wife, left a slew of red-heart emojis and Biniyam, who has already perfected the skill with his son Avi, commented, “Great father 👏👏👏🙌🙌😍.”

When Kobe isn’t busy spending time with Koban, he can often be found spreading encouraging messages on Instagram. He recently motivated his 18.4K followers with a video message, reminding his fans, “Life is too short to live someone else’s life and remember every new day is only getting us closer to our graves.”

Although 90 Day Fiance viewers watched Emily struggle with allowing Kobe to be an involved father to Koban this season, it looks like they’ve gotten past that hurdle.

